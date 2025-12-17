AFRIMA, Global Experts Map Out New Direction For Culture At Morocco Forum

The President of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Mr Mike Dada, joined leading cultural and creative industry experts from across the world to discuss the future of Africa’s cultural sector at the 3rd Moroccan Forum of Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) in Rabat, Morocco.

The event, which took place from December 11 to 14, was organised under the ‘High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’ and hosted by the HIBA Foundation, a cultural organisation established by the King to support the growth of Morocco’s creative economy.

This year’s forum brought together policymakers, investors, cultural operators, academics, and creative professionals from countries including Senegal, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Belgium, Germany, France, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and Quebec.

Over four days, they examined how African countries can strengthen their cultural ecosystems and increase the economic value of their creative industries. Dada represented AFRIMA and the African music sector, joined a major panel session titled “Towards a Pan-African Federation of Cultural Operators: What lessons can be drawn from past experiences, and how can we project forward?”