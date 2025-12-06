The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the British High Commission in Nigeria have entered into a cultural partnership aimed at boosting creative exchange, strengthening cultural ties, and opening more international doors for African music as the 9th AFRIMA Awards is set to hold from January 7-11, 2026.

The collaboration, formalised through a newly signed Cultural Cooperation Agreement, also affirms that the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos will co-host the Welcome Soirée for the Nominees and Guests in Lagos, the official opening event of the 9th AFRIMA Awards Week.

The exclusive gathering will take place on January 7, 2026 and in attendance will be AU officials, AFRIMA delegates, jury members, international guests, nominees, creatives, and media professionals for an evening of networking and cultural connection.

Unarguably, Africa’s global music awards, the 9th AFRIMA is organised by the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission and the Lagos State government as the Official Host City. Speaking of the partnership, AFRIMA’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Adenrele Niyi, described the collaboration as a strategic move to deepen cul- tural diplomacy through music.

“This partnership reflects AFRIMA’s mission to position African music as a global force,” she said. “Beyond the awards, we are committed to building spaces where creativity meets opportunity and where African talent can confidently engage the world.

Working with the British High Commission expands our platform for industry innovation, collaboration, and meaningful cultural exchange.” Niyi added that this edition of AFRIMA will place strong emphasis on strengthening global creative industry relationships.

“Partnerships like this show just how relevant African music has become on the world stage. We’re honoured to collaborate with such an important institution, and we believe the impact will go far beyond 2025.