AFRIMA 2026: Algeria Signals Interest In Hosting

Algeria has formally expressed interest in hosting a future edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), marking a significant potential expansion of the African Union Commission backed Pan-African music platform into North Africa.

The development followed a meeting in Abidjan between Algeria’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency, Mohamed Abdelaziz Bouguetaia and the 9th AFRIMA Best African DJ winner, DJ Moh Green. The award-winning DJ, accompanied by the Associate Producer, AFRIMA, Victoria Nkong, presented his AFRIMA trophy to the ambassador during the visit.

Algeria’s expression of interest came shortly after Côte d’Ivoire had earlier indicated its own readiness to host a future edition of the awards. Commending the artiste’s continental achievement, Ambassador Bouguetaia said: “DJ Moh Green has made Algeria proud. He has carried our flag high and demonstrated that Algerian music has a strong voice in Africa and beyond.

AFRIMA’s reach across the continent and its influence on youth and cultural policy are impressive. Algeria is open to hosting AFRIMA in the future and ready to explore that possibility.” In her response, Victoria Nkong described Algeria’s expression of interest as a reflection of AFRIMA’s growing continental relevance.

“AFRIMA was created to unite Africa through music and to project our creative industry as a global economic force. “We have witnessed the transformative impact of hosting in countries like Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal. The growing interest from countries across the continent affirms that AFRIMA is not just an awards ceremony, but a Pan-African institution,” she said.

DJ Moh Green described the meeting as emotional and historic for him as an Algerian artiste. “For me, this is bigger than an award. Presenting my AFRIMA trophy to my country’s ambassador is a proud moment. “It shows that African music connects governments, creatives and young people.

Seeing Algeria show interest in hosting AFRIMA proves that we believe in African music and in our place in the continental conversation,” he said. With Algeria exploring the possibility of hosting, the move signals continued momentum for Africa’s premier music awards platform as it expands its footprint and strengthens cultural integration across the continent.