AFRIMA 2025 Smashes Record With 10,717 Entries

…Nominees list out on August 24.

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has once again raised the bar for music excellence, receiving an all-time high of 10,717 entries for the 2025 edition of Africa’s Global Music Awards.

This development represents a substantial increase from the last edition’s 9,076 entries, with the surge in entries showing AFRIMA’s position as the continent’s most prestigious platform for developing, celebrating and promoting African music globally.

The entry window, which opened on May 27 and closed on August 8, 23:59 GMT, welcomed songs, albums, and music videos from every corner of the continent and beyond. Submissions came not only from artistes, songwriters, and music producers but also from video directors, DJs, dancers, choreographers, recording labels, and even unrecorded talents.

Leading the pack is West Africa with 5,215 entries (48.68%), followed by Southern Africa with 2,080 entries (19.42%), and Eastern Africa with 804 entries (7.50%), with the remaining entries coming from Northern Africa 267 entries (2.49%), Central Africa 291 entries (2.72%), and 75 entries (0.70%) came from Africans in the diaspora.

The 13-member International Jury, made up of seasoned music industry professionals from across Africa and the diaspora, began adjudication on Friday, August 8, in Lagos, Nigeria, a process that will run until Sunday, August 17.

During this period, entries are being screened, categorised, and scored based on quality, originality, impact, and cultural relevance and select nominees from the submitted entries across various regional and continental categories.

Speaking on the record turnout, Adam Tiran, a Jury member representing Southern Africa, said: “The record number of entries for AFRIMA 2025 is more than just a statistic; it shows how alive, creative, and unstoppable African music is right now.

“It’s about growing confidence among artists that AFRIMA is the stage where their work can be seen, respected, and celebrated on a global scale. It’s clear that African music is not only growing fast but also making a big impact on the global stage.”

The Official AFRIMA 2025 Nominees List will be announced on August 24, which will also lead to the start of the voting period. From September 5, the AFRIMA Academy, as well as fans worldwide, can vote for their favourite nominees via the official AFRIMA website, www.afrima.org.

Voting will close 24 hours before the Awards Night on November 30. All results will be monitored and audited by an appointed international auditing firm to ensure transparency and credibility of the process.

AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union, secured strategic partnerships with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Official Host City, Lagos State, spearheaded by Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu for the 2025 edition.

AFRIMA 2025 will be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 25 to 30, featuring a week of events, including the Africa Music Business Summit, the AFRIMA Music Village Concert, the Nominees Party, and the grand Awards Night. The event will be broadcast live to over 84 countries.