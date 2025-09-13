AFRIMA 2025: Mádé Kuti Secures Nomination

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Mádé Kuti, has been nominated for the Best African Artiste Duo or Group in African Jazz category at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2025. The nomination recognises the critically acclaimed track, Wait and See, from his latest album; “Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From,” a song that reflects his signature blend of Afrobeat, jazz and contemporary African sounds.

The AFRIMA nomination is a testament to Mádé Kuti’s artistry, innovation and his growing influence in shaping Africa’s evolving music scene. “Wait and See” has been celebrated for its rich instrumentation, thoughtful lyrics and genre-bending style that bridges traditional African rhythms with global jazz elements. As a result of exceptional talent and dedication, “Wait and See” has resonated with music lovers across the continent and beyond, showcasing Mádé Kuti’s unique artistry and style.

The 2025 AFRIMA Awards will gather leading African and international artists to celebrate outstanding achievements in the African music industry. This nomination places Mádé Kuti firmly among Africa’s finest musical innovators, carrying forward the legacy of Afrobeat, while creating his unique artistic identity.