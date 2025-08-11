AFRIMA 2025 Gets Record 10,717 Entries, Nominees List Out August 24

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has once again raised the bar for music excellence, receiving an all-time high of 10,717 entries for the 2025 edition of Africa’s Global Music Awards.

This development represents a substantial increase from the last edition’s 9,076 entries, with the surge in entries showing AFRIMA’s position as the continent’s most prestigious platform for developing,celebrating and promoting African music globally.

The entry window, which opened on May 27 and closed on August 8 23:59 GMT, welcomed songs, albums, and music videos from every corner of the continent and beyond. Submissions came not only from artistes, songwriters, and music producers but also from video directors, DJs, dancers, choreographers, recording labels, and even unrecorded talents.

Leading the pack is West Africa with 5,215 entries (48.68%), followed by Southern Africa with 2,080 entries (19.42%), and Eastern Africa with 804 entries (7.50%), with the remaining entries coming from Northern Africa 267 entries (2.49%), Central Africa 291 entries (2.72%) and 75 entries (0.70%) came from Africans in the diaspora.

The 13-member International Jury, made up of seasoned music industry professionals from across Africa and the diaspora, began adjudication on August 8, in Lagos, Nigeria, a process that will run until August 17. During this period, entries are being screened, categorised, and scored based on quality, originality, impact, and cultural relevance and select nominees from the submitted entries across various regional and continental categories.

Speaking on the record turnout, Adam Tiran, a Jury member representing Southern Africa, said: “The record number of entries for AFRIMA 2025 is more than just a statistic; it shows how alive, creative, and unstoppable African music is right now.”