AFRIMA 2025: AU Awards Host City Rights To Lagos, Holds Nov 25

Share

Lagos has been chosen by the African Union C o m m i s s i o n (AUC) and the International Committee of AFRIMA to host the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Leading and budding African music superstars, creative industry professionals, interna-tional media, members of the diplomatic corps and African music fans are expected at the event from around the world.

At a landmark event held at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia the African Union also revealed the much-awaited AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, detailing the events, key dates, and milestones that will lead up to the grand finale which will take place between Novem ber 25 and 30.

The AFRIMA 2025 is anchored on a bold theme titled ‘Unstoppable Africa,’ which was also one of the key elements revealed at the Addis Ababa event.

Jointly announcing Lagos as the host city for AFRIMA 2025 with Jannet Hadadi from Morocco,a key figure in music distribution and publishing in Northern Africa and the Middle East, Angela Martins, Director for Social Development, Culture and Sport at the African Union Commission, said Lagos has consistently been an excellent host She noted that Lagos’ strong track record is a key reason the AU and the International Committee are confident it will once again deliver a world-class event.

Martins said: “I warmly congratulate the city of Lagos for being chosen to host AFRIMA 2025. “The city truly reflects the spirit of African music full of rhythm, creativity, and vibrant energy.

“Lagos has the right mix of modern facilities, good hospitality, strong media presence, and security and transport systems that make it ideal for hosting a major global event.”

AFRIMA 2025 is expected to feature over 1,600 nominees, including their teams, over 60,000 visitors and delegates, more than 2,300 production crew members, and an audience of over 400 million viewers globally during the live broadcast.

Share