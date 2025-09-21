Afriland Towers To Undergo Structural, Safety, Regulatory Review

The Afriland Towers building, which was hit by a major fire last Tuesday, “will undergo a full structural, safety, and regulatory review,” before staff would be asked to resume duties, according to Afriland Properties Plc.

In a statement signed by its Head, Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Chukwunonso Okafor, the company said that alternative arrangements will continue until the building is certified completely safe, adding that, “Staff welfare and confidence remain paramount.”

Specifically, the company stated that: “The building will remain closed until it undergoes thorough safety audits, deep post-fire cleaning, and any necessary reconstruction or system upgrades. Additional measures will also be implemented to restore the environment and ensure it is fully habitable. Re-occupation will only take place once the building has been certified safe by the relevant authorities.”

The company, which disclosed that the building was insured, however, said it was awaiting the official report on the incident, before making further pronouncements.

Confirming that 10 fatalities, including members of United Capital Plc and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) were recorded during the incident, the company, which extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, said that it was working closely with the affected organizations, “to ensure that the bereaved are supported with compassion and practical assistance.”

It stated that contrary to misleading reports in some quarters, the building is equipped with fire alarms and safety systems.

“The alarms were triggered and though some occupants indicated they heard them some others didn’t. This is being investigated. However, alarms are installed on all floors,” the company said.

It further said: “Afriland Towers is equipped with fire safety features, including smoke extractors, fire reels, and extinguishers, all in compliance with recommendations from both the Federal and State Fire Services. It is important to note that the fire was contained within its point of origin. We also engage safety regulators regularly to certify that our buildings meet all requirements for occupancy, and there are valid certifications to verify this.”

It explained that although safety protocols were activated immediately the fire broke out in the inverter room which is located in the basement of the building, “the thick black smoke and intense heat generated quickly filled the basement and spread rapidly throughout the building.”

“The smoke spread rapidly throughout the building, severely compromising visibility and restricting access to designated evacuation routes. Under these challenging conditions, some occupants resorted to exiting through the windows in their efforts to reach safety. The intensity of the incident created significant disorder and hindered effective communication,” it added.

The company noted that while the building has documented safety procedures, regular drills, and standard fire evacuation plans, “the rapid spread of thick smoke made evacuation extremely difficult.”

It also pointed out that although the building is designed with, “two dedicated emergency staircases providing access from all floors, as well as multiple exit points on the ground floor, the rapid spread of smoke severely limited the use of these escape routes.”