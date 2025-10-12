Afriland Towers Fire: NSITF Vows Prompt Payment Of Claims

The management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has pledged to fast-track the payment of claims and benefits due to the injured as well as the families and dependants of victims of the Afriland Towers fire disaster.

The assurance was given when a delegation from the Fund, led by the General Manager of Compliance, Mr. Abdullateef Musa, paid condolence visits to the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at its Ikoyi, Lagos office, United Capital PLC, and the dependants of the deceased victims.

Expressing profound condolences to the FIRS and the bereaved families, Musa said the Fund recognised “the depth of this loss, not only to your organisation, but also to the bereaved families, colleagues, and the wider community of workers.”

He added, “The NSITF was established to provide social security coverage to employees. We stand with you and the affected families at this difficult time, and we assure you that, in line with our mandate, all benefits due to the dependants of the deceased workers will be promptly and duly processed.”

Musa prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for their families, friends, and colleagues, reaffirming the Fund’s commitment to “support and stand by the families left behind.”

Responding, Mr. Ugwuoke Innocent, an Assistant Director with the FIRS, thanked the NSITF management for identifying with the Service and the families of the victims. He commended the prompt response of the Fund and the effectiveness of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS), which ensures that enrolled workers and their dependants are not abandoned during emergencies.

Ugwuoke also called for increased sensitization to further educate employers and employees on the benefits of enrolling in the Scheme.

The Afriland Towers fire incident, which occurred on September 16, 2025, claimed ten lives and left several others injured. Four of the deceased were employees of the FIRS, while six worked with United Capital PLC.

During the visit to United Capital PLC and the dependants of its deceased employees, the company’s Director of Human Resources, Mrs. Oluseye Komolafe, lauded the ECS packages and commended the NSITF for its efficiency and quality service delivery.

Other NSITF management staff on the condolence team included the General Manager, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Mr. Tony Eke, and the General Manager, Claims, Mrs. Nkiru Ede-Ogunnaike, Esq., mni.

The fire disaster, according to the NSITF, underscores the urgent need for stricter compliance with building safety standards and the full implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Act.