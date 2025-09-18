Afriland Fire: Sanwo-Olu Sends Condolence To Victim’s Families, Organisations

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday condoled with the families, organisations, and traders who lost their loved ones and properties in the fire outbreak that occured on Tuesday at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the fire also spread to parts of the Central Plaza near Mandilas Market, claiming several lives, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

In his condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the Governor described the incident as unfortunate and shocking, noting that it was a huge loss to the state and affected institutions.

He specifically commiserated with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and United Capital PLC, which lost four and six staff members, respectively.

Sanwo-Olu also extended condolences to traders at the Central Plaza, who lost valuable assets in the inferno, pledging that the government would strengthen fire safety measures across the state.

The governor further commended emergency responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Ambulance Service, and the Federal Fire Service, for their rapid intervention which, he said, helped reduce the scale of casualties.

“The fire incident at Afriland Towers in Broad Street was worrisome and a significant loss to Lagos State Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, United Capital PLC, and other companies and individuals, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received news of the fire outbreak. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, the management, and staff of all the organisations that lost their loved ones in the ugly incident. I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery.

“The government will continue to support efforts aimed at preventing and swiftly arresting such ugly incidents in the future.”