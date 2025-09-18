Afriland Fire Accident: Tinubu Condoles With FIRS, UBA Over Loss Of Lives

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sent his condolences to the families of victims and management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) following a fire outbreak at Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that seven victims have been confirmed dead after the fire incident at the Tower.

The victims were said to have died in hospitals where they had been rushed to after being evacuated from the high-rise building.

In his condolence message signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commiserated with Afriland Properties Limited, FIRS, and UBA over the loss of lives and extended sympathy to those injured, who are receiving medical attention.

The statement read, “President Tinubu extends his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, UBA, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.

“The President commends the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention and notes their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.

“President Tinubu advises more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future.

“The President prays that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.”