Afriland Fire Accident: Six More Deaths Confirmed

Following the Tuesday fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, six additional deaths have been confirmed.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by United Capital, a financial and investment services firm occupying the 3rd and 4th floors of the tower who confirmed it lost six members of staff to the tragedy.

This takes the confirmed number of deaths from the Afriland Towers fire accident to 10.

The confirmation comes just hours after the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced that four of its staff members also died in the incident on Wednesday.

The company said, “It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as provide all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.

“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity.

“We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”