AfriGO, PalmPay Expand Partnership To Advance Domestic Payment

AfriGO cards are now available on PalmPay, enabling Nigerians to request the national domestic card directly through the PalmPay mobile app, according to a press release.

The statement said that the integration, “expands access to AfriGO by making the card request process available across both digital and physical touch points,” adding that, “by leveraging a platform already used daily for payments, transfers, and other financial services, more Nigerians can now easily access card-based payment options.”

It further said: “AfriGO cards are designed to work seamlessly across Nigeria’s payments ecosystem, with wide acceptance on ATMs, Point of Sale (POS) terminals, and online platforms nationwide.