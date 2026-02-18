New Telegraph

AfriGO, PalmPay Expand Partnership To Advance Domestic Payment

AfriGO cards are now available on PalmPay, enabling Nigerians to request the national domestic card directly through the PalmPay mobile app, according to a press release.

The statement said that the integration, “expands access to AfriGO by making the card request process available across both digital and physical touch points,” adding that, “by leveraging a platform already used daily for payments, transfers, and other financial services, more Nigerians can now easily access card-based payment options.”

It further said: “AfriGO cards are designed to work seamlessly across Nigeria’s payments ecosystem, with wide acceptance on ATMs, Point of Sale (POS) terminals, and online platforms nationwide.

