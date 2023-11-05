AFRIFF’s 2023 Indigenous to Global 2.0 opening gala begins today

As the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) opening Gala begins today, the film festival has a line up of events slated to happen for the six days event. The festival is set to honour remarkable actors who have made exceptional contributions to the industry this year. This special honour award category will be sponsored by MTN, a renowned telecommunications and ICT company, with an endowment of 2 million naira for each honoree. The sponsorship exemplifies MTN’s commitment to supporting and fostering growth of the film industry in Nigeria. Actors to be honoured include Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book), Blossom Chukwujekwu (The Trade), Chidi Mokeme (Shanty Town), Funke Akindele (Battle on Buka street) and Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun). Others are Chioma Akpotha (Gangs of Lagos), Kunle Remi (Anikulapo), Ini Edo (Shanty Town), Nse Ikpe Etim (4-44-44), Lateef Adedimeji, (Jagun Jagun), and Tobi Bakare (Gangs of Lagos). The AFRIFF Honours serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary talents and dedication of individuals who have significantly influenced the Nigerian and African film industry.

The Honouree Award will be presented to selected actors at the Globe Awards Night, on November 11th during the festival. According to AFRIFF’s Founder & Festival Director, Chioma Ude,“AFRIFF is excited to introduce the Honouree Award to its list for the first time in twelve years. We are proud of the exceptional contributions of the honourees to film and television as they continue to make impact on industry growth and showcase more opportunities for global recognition. We are grateful to the sponsors of this category, MTN Nigeria for the zeal and resilience in standing with the African film industry and providing a platform for our talents to soar’’. The Festival’s Director, Chioma Ude also announced at the press briefing in Lagos that the film ORAH will be the opening night movie, a bold step to drive home its theme for the 2023 edition Indigenous 2.0 Global before the participating Nigerian and International movie enthusiasts who will grace the Festival’s annual opening gala night. More so, notable movie producers has been listed among the jury members for the AFRIFF 12th edition, scheduled to start November 5 to 11, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

After receiving over 2,000 films from more than 100 countries across 5 continents during its call for submission, the jury has selected over 100 films, and are now tasked with issuing their choice of finalists for AFRIFF Globe Awards. The jury composition, a study in excellence in global filmmaking and expertise in the African film business is headlined by Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love, producer of one of Netflix most viewed movie of the year, They Cloned Tyrone, with Nigerian-British actor John Boyega in the lead, veteran US actor, Jamie Foxx (Ray, Django Unchained) and Juilliard-graduate, Teyonah Parris (Chi-Raq, Candyman). Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love is joined by Emmy-nominated Nigerian-British writer-producer, Abby Ajayi (How to get Away with Murder, Inventing Anna); Nigerian film producer Greg Otudayo; Zimbabwean award-winning author and winner of 2023 African Peace Prize, Tsitsi Dangarembga; and Lebanese-French actress and director Wafa’a Céline Halawi. Others include Geneva Wasserman, Entertainment and technology expert and SVP of Scripted Development at Dentsu, the Japanese media juggernaut, Cuban-American film producer and Afro-Latino voices in film mentor, Ranada Shepard; renowned Hollywood producer and Head of Inventions Studios, Nicholas Weinstock; multi-talented film acquisition expert and Head of content at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola; Nollywood royalty and seasoned actress Kate Henshaw, and Nigerian economist and filmmaker Desmond Elliott.