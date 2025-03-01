AFRIFF, Filmhouse Group, UCA explore the Business of Film and Fashion storytelling

Share

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), in partnership with Filmhouse Group and the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), finalised its masterclass series at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark. The sessions explored key aspects of the film industry and the intersection between fashion and film, bringing together industry leaders, aspiring creatives, and students.

Discussions began with a panel featuring Chioma Ude, Founder of AFRIFF, and Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment and Filmhouse Group. The conversation focused on the business of film, covering topics such as distribution, funding, marketing models and international expansion. Participants engaged in discussions about the opportunities and challenges within the industry, with speakers emphasizing the need for structured funding and collaboration to strengthen African storytelling.

Shifting the focus to fashion, Marshall Michelle, Program Director for Fashion Image & Fashion Photography at UCA, led a session on the role of storytelling in fashion films. Using notable examples, the discussion explored how cinematic techniques shape fashion narratives and create compelling visual experiences.

With the masterclass series coming to a close, participants reflected on the insights shared and the potential for cross-industry collaboration. The AFRIFF, Filmhouse Group, and UCA masterclass series provided a platform for knowledge-sharing and industry networking, reinforcing efforts to equip emerging talent with the tools needed to navigate the evolving film and fashion landscapes.

