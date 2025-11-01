AFRIFF 2025: Shetima, Mba, Others To Receive Herbert Wigwe Awards For Excellence

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has returned with a renewed commitment to spotlighting African creativity and innovation. This time through the Herbert Wigwe Awards for Excellence, a highlight of the festival dedicated to celebrating outstanding Africans who are contributing positively to the continent will honour leaders who have done remarkably well in their different fields.

On the opening night of AFRIFF, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigerian, Kashim Shettima and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and, will each receive awards for their immerse contributions to growth, innovation and excellence in their respective fields. The closing night will also honor Nigerian lawyer and distinguished technocrat, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and internationally acclaimed actor David Oyelowo. The AFRIFF retuening in 2025 taking place from Novembe

r 2nd to 8th with a renewed commitment to spotlighting African creativity. This the 14th edition of AFRIFF will be themed “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeats Film Movement.” The Herbert Wigwe Awards for Excellence is named in honour of the late Herbert Wigwe, a man whose legacy continues to inspire bold leadership, innovation, and investment in Africa’s creative economy.

The awards will celebrate outstanding individuals who embody the same spirit of excellence and transformation that Wigwe championed throughout his life. “The Herbert Wigwe Awards for Excellence is more than a tribute – it’s a movement,” said Chioma Ude, Founder and Executive Director of AFRIFF. “Herbert believed deeply in the power of African talent to compete globally. Through this award, we’re honouring that vision by recognizing creative leaders who are breaking barriers and inspiring new generations to dream bigger.”

This year ’s AFRIFF will also mark the launch of the AFRIFF Film and Content Market (AFCM) – Nigeria’s first and only film and content marketplace. The AFCM will serve as a business hub connecting filmmakers, distributors, and investors, furthering AFRIFF’s mission to build a sustainable ecosystem for African content creation and monetization.