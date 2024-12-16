AFRICOM Meets Central African Defence Ministry To Promote Unity

Share

A meeting to exchange and share information took place over the weekend between the Inspectors General of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Inspectors of the Central African Army, at the office of the Central African Ministry of National Defense.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of the Central African Minister of Defense, Rameaux Claude Bireau, the Chief of Staff of the Central African Army, ZéphirinMamadou, and the United States Ambassador in Bangui, Patricia Mahoney, aims among others, to discuss the possibility of an American reinforcement of the supervision and systems of the Department of Defense in the Central African Republic.

The military cooperation, according to certain analysts, would lack objectivity, because the main goal of AFRICOM is not only to coordinate American military operations in Africa but also to extend the geopolitical influence of the United States and to promote American interests throughout the African continent.

It was agreed that foreign powers are not losing interest in the CAR, which is rich in natural resources.

Thus, after the failure of Bancroft’s mission, the Western hegemon attempted to penetrate the CAR with the help of AFRICOM.

The meeting discussed the fact that the United States targets the Central African natural resources, and they are believed to have a strategic advantage over France, which is trying to reestablish cooperation with the CAR, including military cooperation.

It was also suggested that the Central African government should be vigilant about this cooperation because the Central African people have long understood that cooperation with the West would have negative consequences on the sovereignty and security of the country.

