Africa’s Trade Gap With China Hits Record $102bn

China ramped up its exports to Africa last year, widening its trade surplus with the continent by 64.5 per cent to a record $102 billion, according to the South China Morning Post, citing Chinese customs figures.

The jump in the trade gap – up from $62 billion the previous year – was driven by a 25.8 per cent surge in Chinese exports to the continent to $225 billion, far outpacing the 5.4 per cent growth in African shipments to China to $123 billion, according to the latest data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

China is deepening trade with Africa to counter escalating tensions with Washington following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose higher tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, a move that has seen Beijing retaliate with a series of duties and non-tariff measures.

Lauren Johnston, a ChinaAfrica specialist and senior research fellow at the AustChina Institute, said the sharp increase in China-Africa trade might be driven by pressure on China’s exports to other regions.

In particular, tensions with the United States, the world’s largest importer, were propelling Chinese firms to find new export markets, she said. “Since Africa is the market with the most latent demand for many of China’s manufactured goods, it’s an obvious target,” Johnston said, adding that Chinese firms with a presence on the continent might even be responsible for a significant share of the imports.

She noted that this fur- ther pointed to the impor- tance of African economies as a global source of growth, particularly as East Asia’s “fast-growth catch-up era” had matured. Johnston said that some of the Chinese exports were also likely to reflect “intensive” imports of capital goods such as heavy machinery and industrial equipment that were needed but not produced in African economies.

According to the Capital Economics consultancy, many of the goods being imported into Africa, ranging from solar panels to construc- tion materials, are critical to the region’s industrialisation ambitions.

Charlie Robertson, an Africafocused economist and author of The Time-Travelling Economist, said China’s exports were competitively priced but the surge in 2025 trade volumes was unlikely to be repeated on quite the same scale this year. “We should expect further growth as Africa’s economies benefit from higher commodity prices, such as gold and copper,” he said.

Gold prices reached a his- toric peak of $4,858 per ounce on Wednesday, in large part because of geopolitical uncertainties. China’s central bank has stockpiled gold for 14 consecu- tive months to hedge against US dollar volatility.

At the same time, Chinese firms have made a series of acquisitions in Africa, including Zijin Mining, which has secured the $1 billion Akyem gold mine in Ghana. To rebalance a trade relation- ship long dominated by raw materials, Beijing last year introduced a zero-tariff policy that grants 100 per cent duty-free access to its markets for all products from 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China.

However, Robertson said, while China’s zero-tariff policy was helpful it “doesn’t address the underlying reasons why African exports per capita are so low, which is because much of the continent has not yet industrialised”.

Oxford Economics analysts warned that trade tensions might rise this year as “China is doubling down on its exportdriven GDP growth strategy”, potentially overwhelming local industries. Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa, said in a December report that the nature of the goods being traded remained unbalanced, with raw materials accounting for 90 per cent of African exports.

Although Beijing recently cut tariffs to displace US influence, Nel argued that “African exporters still face steep non-tariff barriers”. African nations could use the African Continental Free Trade Area to boost their “bargaining power vis-a-vis China in trade negotiations”, he said.