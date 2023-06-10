Africa’s Top Hospitality Investors Headline Ahif June 14 Gathering

As preparations for this year’s edition of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), which is slated to hold in Nairobi, Kenya between June 14 and 15 gather momentum, the organiser of the yearly forum has released an impressive list of investors, hoteliers, speakers and others. According Bench, which organises the forum which has been termed Africa’s largest and most influential platform for hospitality investors, hoteliers and others to interact and network, confirmed guests include; Olivier Granet, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Kasada Capital Management; Alyshia Mangalji, Vice President, Europe and Africa, Westmont Hospitality Group; and Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global.

Bench disclosed that investors of their calibre can help to fund projects that create thousands of jobs and boost international tourism, which is a major source of export revenue for many African countries. It further noted that their presence, alongside numerous other hotel owners, has attracted top hospitality executives, government ministers, officials, bankers, consultants, and industry experts from over 50 countries to network and discuss the most pressing issues affecting the development of hotels across the continent.

The AHIF programme will cover a wide range of topics, including global risks and their impact on Africa’s hospitality industry, achieving net-zero targets, implementing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies, access to capital, transformational travel, hotel development challenges and opportunities, hotel financing criteria, and successful tourism entrepreneurship.

The event is further enhanced by AviaDev Real Estate, which overlaps with the last day of AHIF. It offers high-level discussion and case study presentations on successful airport real estate projects. Pre-set appointments will connect the owners and operators of African airports to those with the finance, expertise, and contacts to help them maximise revenue from their airport infrastructure, including from hospitality, as well as retail, car- go, warehousing, and other activities.

On the list of speakers for the event, the Managing Director of Bench, Matthew Weihs, said, ‘‘We feel honoured to have such an exceptional list of speakers for this year’s Africa Hospitality Investment Forum,, stressing that, “Their expertise and unique perspectives will undoubtedly produce enlightening discussions on the key issues shaping the African hospitality industry.

‘‘Thanks to their engagement and our commitment to providing a platform for industry leaders to connect and collaborate, AHIF will continue to play a vital role in driving investment and growth in the sector.”