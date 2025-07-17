Africa’s Solar Riches Undermined By Low Investment –Gatete

The UN Under-Secretary and ExecutiveSecretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Mr Claver Gatete, has called for urgent reforms to energy financing in Africa.

Getafe made the call in a statement yesterday following his presentation at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York.

He noted that Africa possesses 60 per cent of the world’s solar energy potential but received less than 3 per cent of global energy financing, experts say.

He said over 600 million Africans still lack electricity, even as demand grows from rising populations, urbanisation, and industrial ambition.

Gatete added that while global leaders discuss energy transition, much of Africa remains trapped in chronic energy deprivation.

He said many rural children study by candlelight or kerosene lamps, breathing toxic fumes and limiting learning time.

Health clinics often lack reliable electricity, and local economies are hampered by irregular or non-existent power supply.

“We need a new deal on energy finance. One that supports innovation and strengthens grids for people and planet,” Gatete said.

He described Africa as a “paradox of potential and neglect”, with vast renewable resources but little international investment.

“Africa isn’t just asking for help, it’s offering answers,” he said, stressing energy’s role in job creation and transformation.

He urged backing for regional power networks, local manufacturing, and policies that attract private investment.