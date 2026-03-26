Africa’s Software Developer Boom Reveals Gender Gap

Africa’s software developer community is expanding at the fastest rate globally, but a gender imbalance continues to limit its full economic potential, according to new analysis from Boston Consulting Group.

The report highlights how scaling the continent’s developer base could strengthen competitiveness and long-term growth, with increased participation by women identified as a key factor in accelerating this progress.

Rapid growth across emerging tech ecosystems Africa’s developer population reached 4.7 million, growing at an annual rate of 21 percent between 2019 and 2024.

While this remains below regions such as Asia and Europe, the pace of expansion positions the continent as an increasingly important contributor to global technology development.

This growth is supported by structural shifts including a young population, expanding digital access, and the rise of urban technology hubs. Countries such as South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria lead in absolute developer numbers, while Tunisia, Kenya and Morocco show strong momentum.

Gender inclusion emerges as growth driver Despite this expansion, women remain underrepresented across Africa’s developer ecosystem. Tunisia stands out with women accounting for 24 per cent of developers by 2024, while markets such as Morocco and Egypt report participation levels below 14 per cent.

The findings indicate that targeted policies, education systems and ecosystem development play a central role in improving gender inclusion. Countries that align these elements are seeing stronger outcomes in both developer growth and diversity.

Hamid Maher, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, Casablanca and Head of BCG’s Tech Hub in Africa: “What we are witnessing across the continent is the result of deliberate investment – policies that prioritise skills, education systems aligned to future industries, and ecosystems designed to unlock talent at scale.

Countries that take this seriously are accelerating far faster than demographics alone would ever predict.” Policy and ecosystems shape national performance The report points to examples where focused investment has influenced outcomes.

Morocco has expanded its developer base through public investment and innovation strategies, with cities such as Ben Guerir becoming established technology centres. However, lower participation by women highlights an opportunity to strengthen the broader impact of these initiatives.

Meanwhile, countries including Rwanda demonstrate that smaller economies can achieve strong results in gender inclusion when policy, education and industry efforts are aligned. Linking developer growth to economic output The analysis also identifies a connection between developer communities and scientific research output.

In 2020, Morocco and Egypt recorded the highest levels of scientific publications in Africa, reflecting their strong developer ecosystems.

Expanding women’s participation is expected to reinforce these gains by increasing the available talent pool and supporting innovation across sectors, including emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Hamid Maher: “Developing the continent’s developers is not simply a digital agenda, critically, it’s an economic one.

When countries nurture strong developer communities, they create the conditions for new businesses to emerge, for scientific output to grow, and for innovation to flourish. This is how long-term national competitiveness is built.”

Long-term investment in digital talent The report concludes that continued investment in developer ecosystems will play a central role in Africa’s economic trajectory, supporting diversification, resilience and global competitiveness.

Hamid Maher said: “Building Africa’s developer base is one of the highest-return investments countries can make. It strengthens resilience, drives economic diversification and unlocks the growth engines of the future.”