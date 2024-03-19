Africa’s Rising Debt Profile Suffocating Workers, Trade Unions Laments

Trade unions in Africa have said the consistent borrowing by African governments resulting in growing debt profiles, was suffocating workers and worsening the living conditions of the people.

The Unionists who expressed their displeasure and disappointment at the accumulating debts at the ongoing ITUC-Africa New Year School in Lusaka, Zambia, resolved to kickstart checks and balance measures on governments in the continent.

According to them, the huge debt of countries in Africa has injurious effects which have further weakened the liberation and development of the continent, exacerbating job loses, poverty and hunger.

Led by President of the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation, Comrade Martha Molema and General Secretary, Comrade Akhator Odigie, the Unionists further resolved to adopt constructive engagements with their respective governments to advance the transformational agenda of the continent.

President of the Zambian Congress of Trade Unions, Comrade Blake Malala who declared the resolutions, said: “The borrowing affects the innocent citizens, the future and growth of our countries than its benefits.

“It affects workers’ wages. Workers and the citizens at large are being suffocated by the dire consequences of the loans and the huge debt, this is because they don’t utilize it well.

“We the trade unions in Africa are not going to spend our time lamenting, rather we will begin to carry out checks and balances on our governments. We will not leave the politicians alone to handle the affairs of our continent anymore. It is time for African leaders to govern to make Africa prosperous and developed to prevent our young ones from dying in the Mediterranean Sea all the time.

“We are not a body of opposition against the government but we will provide checks and balances in the interest of good governance and a better Africa for all. We will support the government but we will check its policies and ensure it doesn’t suffocate or mortgage our countries and the lives of our children. And this is the message we are sending across Africa to our governments.

“We will not vote in careless leaders that will further put Africa and its citizens into a sinking boat anymore. The debt issue is big. It has affected African governments’ bargaining process and power. Governments across Africa borrow money but how they use the money we don’t know.

“The Time has come for trade unions in Africa to start asking questions on how our governments utilize the monies they borrow. The time has come for labour unions in Africa to play a rich role when our governments engage in this issue of borrowing because the debt crisis is affecting the whole continent.

“We urge the media to help us in lauding our voice on this issue of our government’s borrowing. Because of this borrowing and its consequences, many multinational companies in Africa don’t respect our labour laws. They treat our workers and people unfairly in the name of employment.

‘This is a challenge that affects many workers specifically in the private sector across Africa. We call on those who support fair labour treatment across the world to join us in this crusade against indecent work practices in the African continent.”

General Secretary of the ITUC-Africa, Comrade Akhator Odigie lamented that the debt crisis in Africa has had a profound impact on the lives of millions of workers and citizens across the continent, including workers in Zambia.

“From wage freezes to dwindling social protections, the ramifications of unsustainable debt are far-reaching and deeply troubling. We must take decisive action to address this issue and chart a path toward a more equitable and sustainable future for all Africans.

“Education for action lies at the heart of our approach to tackling the debt crisis. Through flagship initiatives such as the Trade Union Leadership Development Academy (TULDA) and the New Year School NYS), we are empowering our members and African workers with the knowledge and skills they need to advocate for change and mobilize their communities.

“By fostering trade union renewal and promoting education for mobilization. We are laying the groundwork for a grassroots movement that will push for meaningful reforms and policy interventions.

“Our rationale for launching the upcoming debt campaign in Lusaka is clear: African countries cannot continue to be shackled by the chains of debt bondage imposed by external creditors.

“We have seen first-hand the devastating consequences of austerity measures and structural adjustment programs, which have only served to exacerbate inequality and deepen poverty.

“It is time for us to reclaim our sovereignty and demand accountability from those responsible for perpetuating this cycle of debt dependency.”

On her part, ITUC-Africa President, Comrade Martha Molema, said; “At the heart of our mission lies the recognition that trade unions must not be mere voices of lamentation and complaint but be voices for pragmatic