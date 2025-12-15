Africa’s Prosperity Depends On Young Entrepreneurs — Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has noted that young African entrepreneurs and professionals are key to innovation, job creation, and economic resilience, stressing that their passion and risk-taking resilience will continue to expand opportunity across sectors.

Abbas made this known at the CEOs Network Awards Gala and Cocktail Night, which was organised by CEOs Network Africa at the National Assembly.

“It is inspiring to acknowledge that young entrepreneurs and professionals remain central to innovation, job creation, and economic resilience. Their energy and willingness to take risks continue to expand opportunities across sectors. Nigeria’s, and indeed, Africa’s future prosperity depends in large measure on how well this group is supported, guided, and empowered,” he said.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Abbas said the event provided an opportunity to examine some of the most pressing issues confronting Africa, and the quality of leadership shaping enterprise, governance, and development around the continent.

He added that it is both a platform for celebrating leaders who are working towards creating a stronger, more adaptable continent and a networking environment, pulling together resources and people to foster a more inclusive and sustainable future for Africa.

Speaker Abbas said: “The urgency of this gathering lies in its commitment to building a strong community of young professionals who can advance Africa’s vision for a united, resilient, and prosperous continent at a period when the world is in a state of flux and economic competition has intensified old rivalries between power centres.

“Our only chance lies in establishing a continent-wide single economy that will expand our market, making it highly attractive and increasing direct foreign investment.”

While the Speaker noted that the House continues to support youth empowerment and inclusive economic participation through responsive and forward-looking legislation, he also stated that laws that encourage enterprise and remove barriers to opportunity remain essential to national progress.

“The 10th House is committed to building a policy environment that protects enterprise, rewards innovation, and gives young Nigerians the confidence to invest their talent and resources in the future of this country. Legislative action will continue to focus on fairness, access, and growth.

“The 10th House is ever determined to strengthen institutions, promote accountability, and ensure that economic growth is driven by laws that are just, inclusive, and responsive to the hopes of the next generation of leaders,” he said.

Speaker Abbas said the CEOs Network Africa has emerged as a relevant force in national and continental development in the past seven years, essentially through its consistent promotion of leadership, entrepreneurship, and ethical standards.

He said the organisation’s programmes and activities align closely with the eight-point Legislative Agenda of the 10th House, particularly in areas of economic growth, youth engagement, institutional strengthening, and inclusive governance.

He said: “The House places high value on platforms that prepare citizens to contribute meaningfully to national progress, and the work of this Network speaks directly to those priorities through practical engagement and capacity building.”

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Alhaji Jibrin Baba Ndace, who was the special guest at the event, said the CEOs Network Africa has proven that a lot is possible in Nigeria, noting that the organisation “makes one very proud to be a Nigerian.”

While congratulating the network for its consistency and determination, the VON DG encouraged the young entrepreneurs to ensure they institute deep mentorship in their programmes.

“Mentorship is key. Even when you have ideas, you must have serious mentorship, and how do you do that? You must cultivate relationships…. I say to you, young people, please, it’s not enough to be intelligent; it’s not enough to have intellectual capacity; you must nurture relationships with people,” he said.

Similarly, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Ike Neliaku, FNIPR, who was one of the guests at the occasion, said the CEOs Network Africa has been making Nigeria proud through its innovative and entrepreneurial activities, and challenged the young entrepreneurs to live a life of legacy.

“It is not enough for us to feel excited; it is important for us to live a life of legacy. And that’s the only thing I want to drop this evening. A young man with his team woke up and decided to start something that would touch humanity; that’s what it means to live a life of legacy. I say to everyone in this room: no matter what it takes, please, make it a point of duty to leave a legacy, because after you have gone, that is what people will remember you for,” he said.

He stated that the narrative by the international community, where Nigeria is being painted as a bad country, is not true.

“Finally, Your Excellency, I am delighted to inform, through you and those gathered here, that Nigeria is not as bad as the narratives that the international community wants to make us believe. I’ve had the opportunity to travel around the world. I can not think of five countries that are better than Nigeria on earth. They have their challenges; they have their problems. The only difference is that they know how to manage it.”

In his remark, the founder of CEOs Network Africa, Mr Alli-Bob Cinwon, said the idea came about eight years ago when he and a few like-minded people came together to share ideas, noting that the organisation has grown over the years, currently boasting of over 20,000 young entrepreneurs registered across Africa.

He said the Network has hosted seven award gala nights, 15 power networking events, and trained over 200 young people through its entrepreneurship and leadership master classes.

“This dream just started with young people who had zeal, courage, and were committed to the cause.”