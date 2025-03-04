Africa’s Passenger Demand Growth Up 10% In January

Share

African airlines saw a 14.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand just as capacity was up 11.2 per cent year-on-year.

The load factor rose to 75.9% (+2.4 ppt compared to January 2024). This was disclosed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in a data released for January 2025 showing global passenger demand.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 10.0 per cent compared to January 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 7.1 per cent yearon-year.

The January load factor was 82.1 per cent (+2.2 ppt compared to January 2024), an all-time high for January. International demand rose 12.4 per cent compared to January 2024.

Capacity was up 8.7 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 82.6 per cent (+2.7 ppt compared to January 2024), an all-time high for January. Domestic demand rose 6.1 per cent compared to January 2024.

Capacity was up 4.5 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 81.2% (+1.2 ppt compared to January 2024), an alltime high for January.

Regional breakdown-International markets All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in January 2025 compared to January 2024, with Asia-Pacific demand particularly strong.

All markets except Europe and North America showed strong acceleration in January compared to December 2024. Load factors rose yearon-year in all markets except Latin America.

