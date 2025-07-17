Africa’s Mobile Money Revolution: How Phones Fuel Savings Boom

Mobile phones are becoming the driving force in Africa, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex 2025 report.

The report says mobile money services are helping millions across SubSaharan Africa build a financial cushion.

More than a third (35 per cent) of adults in the region now save money in a formal account, up from 2335 per cent in 2021, a 12-point surge that ranks among the fastest globally.

The region also leads the world in mobile money adoption. Services like M-Pesa, MTN MoMo, and Airtel Money are bridging the gap between the unbanked and formal financial systems, allowing people to send, receive, and save money often in places banks don’t reach.

This digital shift has also expanded financial access: 58 per cent of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa now own a financial account, compared to 4935 per cent in 2021.

Globally, mobile money usage in developing economies doubled over the same period. “Digital finance can convert potential into progress,” said World Bank President Ajay Banga, who underscored the importance of building inclusive financial systems.