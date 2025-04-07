Africa’s Maternal, Newborn Mortality Declining – WHO

Share

Despite progress made in lowering maternal mortality in Africa since 2000, new estimates from the United Nations (UN) Maternal Mortality Estimation Interagency Group have shown that the African region needs a 12-fold increase in the annual reduction rate to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Although the region has recorded a 40 percent decline in maternal mortality, from 727 to 442 deaths per 100,000 live births between 2000 and 2023, it still accounts for 70 percent of global maternal deaths.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 178,000 mothers and 1 million newborns die in the African region each year, many from preventable causes.

At the current annual reduction rate of 2.2% between 2000 and 2023, the region is projected to have nearly 350 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, five times higher than the SDG target of fewer than 70 deaths.

Likewise, although stillbirth and neonatal mortality rates have declined by 30% and 33%, respectively, between 2000 and 2023, sub-Saharan Africa still accounts for 47% of stillbirths and 46% of global newborn deaths.

The region is projected to record a neonatal mortality rate about twice the SDG target of at least as low as 12 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2030.

The 2025 World Health Day, marked under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” calls on governments, donors, and communities to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and prioritize the longer-term health and well-being of women and children.

Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that, “In too many places, pregnancy and childbirth are still life-threatening events, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

Every dollar invested in maternal and newborn health delivers major returns: healthier families, stronger societies, and sustainable economic growth.”

Key barriers to progress include inadequate financing, weak governance, health workforce shortages, and recurring shocks, such as disease outbreaks and conflicts, all of which disrupt maternal and child health services.

In fragile and crisis-affected settings, women and children are particularly at risk.

Leading causes of maternal deaths in the region include hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders, infections, unsafe abortion, and obstructed labor, conditions that are largely preventable or treatable with access to timely, quality care.

Among newborns, preterm births, complications during childbirth, sepsis and neonatal infections, as well as congenital anomalies, are the common causes of death.

WHO is supporting countries across the region in implementing a wide range of interventions.

These include developing and rolling out maternal and newborn health acceleration plans, as well as implementing antenatal and postnatal care guidelines.

Other priorities include increasing access to skilled health personnel at birth and emergency obstetric care, expanding special care for small and sick newborns, and tackling the social and economic drivers of health inequities.

More than 60% of countries in the African region now report that over 80% of births are attended by skilled health personnel, a significant improvement from just 28% in 2010.

However, progress varies across the region, with rural and crisis-affected areas continuing to face significant service shortage gaps.

World Health Day 2025 will mark the launch of a year-long campaign to drive investment and momentum in maternal and newborn health.

Through stronger partnerships, accountability, and bold leadership, the WHO and its partners aim to build a future in which no woman dies while giving life, and every child gets the chance to grow and thrive.

