Africa’s Learning Crisis: A call for action

The dream of African children is to acquire unfettered access to quality foundational education in a conducive learning environment, but that ambition is being threatened and almost elusive. This is primarily due to lack of deliberate action and political will on the part of African leaders to address frontally the various challenges facing the continent’s education sector, especially at the level of foundational learning. Some of the limitations confronting quality learning delivery in African countries, range from low funding, poor investment in data and technology, shortage of teachers, poor pedagogue/ curriculum deficiency, inadequate teaching facilities, low enrollment or high figure of out-of-school children, as well as shortage of quality teachers and low teacher remuneration, among others.

The summit

Therefore, worried by the snags that have continued to ensnare and engender foundational learning, and the need to urgently find solutions to learning crisis in Africa, the African Youth Voices, in collaboration with Human Capital Africa (HCA) and the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), as well as policymakers and other key stakeholders between February 12 and 13, 2024, gathered at a one-day interactive HCA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to share thoughts and compare notes on how to address learning crisis, especially at the basic education or foundation level Africa ahead of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). The forum also offered a platform for participants to chart a new direction towards raising the standards of learning with a view to bridge the learning gap and tackle the crisis confronting foundational learning in African schools. The forum’s major priority by African Youth voices, HCA, ADEA, African leaders, Education Ministers and development partners was the call for a continental commitment to confront Africa’s learning crisis.

Participants

Key participants at the forum include Human Capital Africa Advisor Board Member and former Deputy Chair of the African Union (AU), Erastus Mwencha, who represented President Joyce Banda, Chair of the HCA Advisory Board; Minister of Education of Malawi, Hon. Madalitso Wirima; former Minister of Finance of South Africa and HCA Advisory Board Member Trevor Manuel; Her Excellency President Sahlework Zewde of Ethiopia; former Minister of Education, Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Human Capital Africa, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; the Executive Secretary of ADEA, Albert Nsengiyumva; Minister of Education, Sierra Leone, Mr. Conrad Sackey; Executive Secretary, Ministry of Education, Malawi, Mrs. Chikondano Mussa; Commissioner of Education, Ekiti State, Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) K. O. O. Aderiye; Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Zimbabwe, Dr. Torerayi Moyo, among others. The two-day summit co-convened by UNICEF and the Aliko Dangote Foundation was also attended by representatives of the private sector, civil society and implementing organisations.

Issues

At the summit, African Youth voices joined Human Capital Africa (ADEA), African leaders, Education Ministers and development partners to seek deliberate continental commitment to confront Africa’s learning crisis. As part of significant roles played by the participants they rallied other organisations in Africa to address the future skills gap in the workforce by addressing the learning needs of children now, as well as called for increased investment in technology to enhance foundational learning such as access to digital resources, implementing e-learning platforms, and ensuring that both teachers and students have the necessary skills to use technology effectively. The summit also urged the African Union to put foundational learning at the heart of the African Union Year of Education, and for governments to prioritise the use of data and evidence to drive informed, cost-effective and system-wide interventions that can be implemented using existing resources. The Human Capital Africa Roundtable, the call for action, among others, is aimed at putting African Heads of State and Government to commit and champion foundational learning ahead of the African Union Year of Education.

The summit charged African leaders to recognise the scale of the learning crisis confronting the continent, with a view to committing to a continental strategy that would address the problems and to invest in the data and evidence to guide effective policy and interventions, as well as to smartly allocating existing resources to proven tools to accelerate progress and ensure that every child in Africa has access to quality foundational education.

However, participants at the Human Capital Africa summit on foundational learning called on Heads of State and Government to acknowledge that as a continent it is unacceptable that nine out of ten of our children are unable to read with understanding and do basic mathematics by age 10. With this, Africa faces compounded reductions in human capital, even as the Summit pointed the attention of Heads of State or Presidents to recognise that failing to address the learning crisis with the required political will, will among others, have consequences on the educational development of the continent. In view of such failure, they insisted that it would have catastrophic results for the continent’s education outcomes across secondary, tertiary and TVET, and thereby significantly restricting future employment opportunities.

Besides, it will prevent the achievement of at least 10 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa, leading to worse health outcomes, greater youth unemployment and deeper levels of poverty, as well as significantly impact the future prospects of Africa’s private sector by restricting the availability of a skilled workforce; even it will also prevent the achievement of the African Union’s Vision for the ‘Africa we want’ by 2063 The summit further insisted, is not just about the year of 2024, but about the steps Africa should take now to shape the future from now till 2063 and beyond, as education is the only pathway to optimising the human capital that Africa needs.

Presentations

Meanwhile, various presentations were delivered on how to mitigate the challenges by some key stakeholders, who raised the alarm over the impending catastrophe the learning crisis portends for Africa.

Declaring open the two-day event, the Human Capital Africa Advisor Board Member and former Deputy Chair of the African Union, Erastus Mwencha, who stood in for the Chair of the HCA Advisory Board, President Joyce Banda, in his presentation said: “It is crucial to acknowledge the gravity of the situation that lies before us.” According to him, despite concerted efforts and progress over the years, a staggering nine out of 10 children in Africa are unable to read and understand a simple text by the age of ten. Nwencha, who bemoaned the development, however, lamented that this is not mere statistics, saying this represents millions of dreams deferred, countless potential unfulfilled, and a future that is being compromised.

The representatives from the African Foundational Learning Ministerial Coalition, which was formed to enable collaboration, knowledge sharing and collective advocacy for African countries that are leading the fight against the learning crisis said: “We stand united in our mission to ensure that every boy and girl can read and perform mathematics. Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the Minister of Education of Malawi, and Chair of the Coalition, Madalitso Wirima described the summit as not a mere educational goal, rather a catalyst for change across the continent. “Our resolve is clear, to lead the response at the national level and develop innovative solutions, and that is why we have all committed to the Ministerial communique issued in Zambia in 2023, at the ADEA convened High Level Policy dialogue on foundational learning.

“As we stand together at this pivotal moment, let us acknowledge the power of education and the key role it plays in unlocking the potential of our continent,” he said. In his paper, the former Minister of Finance of South Africa, and HCA Advisory Board Member, Trevor Manuel, who spoke passionately about the need for Heads of State to act, said: “We have to focus on how we can build a critical mass of heads of state and government from this summit, so they are fully aligned with our ambition to solve the education crisis. “Many of us have been to numerous summits held by institutions. There is always a declaration. We must ensure that we should not do lip service to education as we need a programme of action that can be implemented that is fully actionable.”

To the coalition, the summit should remind all heads of state in Africa that they were once students, and now they are all parents, and hence they must be able to understand the difference between good education and bad education. “They know about unemployment, and the impact it has on youth. They know the demand for skills on the continent, and the danger that we fall into decay without them. Our Heads of State must understand that they have the power to reverse this decay,” he stated. The special guest of honor, Her Excellency President Sahlework Zewde of Ethiopia, who delivered a keynote address, expressed her belief in the importance of education, and acknowledged that Heads of State and Government have prioritised it through the declaration of 2024 as the African Year of Education. Also, in her presentation, former Nigeria’s Minister of Education and CEO of Human Capital Africa, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, reiterated the fundamental requirement for better use of data, and expanded collection of data and evidence to ensure that the interventions implemented by the government are targeted and effective. Ezekwesili said: “If there is a proper evidence-based approach then the incremental cost of doing the right things at foundational levels will be negligible compared to the outcomes that it will achieve throughout the education system.

“The integrity of the foundation of education is something that we must embrace as a continent. Our leaders must become Chief Learning Officers to demonstrate the leadership required to overcome this challenge. This group, Human Capital Africa (HCA), here today is focused on ensuring that the most influential voices on our continent say that this crisis must be fixed.” On his part, the Executive Secretary of ADEA, Albert Nsengiyumva, underscored the crisis at hand for Africa with the current Foundation learning crisis, stressed that “we have all understood the challenge we face, we must now ensure that our concerns are shared as widely as possible and that Heads of State hear our message in the context of all the challenges facing the continent.”

“They must consider the impact that failing to address the learning crisis would have on all of our other continental priorities. We know what is required, and now we have to drive implementation systemically, not on a project basis, and at scale,” he added. However, deliberation from African leaders and influential voices were supported by African youth, who were strongly represented at the summit, and thus they stressed the urgency for action by launching an online campaign to raise awareness on the challenge. Earlier, ahead of the 37th Summit of the African Union Heads of State, which took place between February 17 and 18, 2024, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Ezekwesili had said the group acknowledged the leadership being demonstrated by African countries to address the learning crisis and hence “we should be proud of the response in Africa so far mainly on the decision to declare 2024 as the African Union Year of Education. According to her, no fewer than 12 African countries have signed the Commitment to Action (CtA) on Foundational Learning to address the learning crisis, while the almost 20 countries have joined the ADEA/HCA Ministerial Foundational Learning Coalition to drive collective action, share knowledge, build awareness and importantly set up accountability mechanisms. Some countries, the former Education Minister noted, were already developing specific strategies to address learning poverty, and are emerging as global leaders in the response.

Therefore, she stated that countries that are already demonstrating impact at scale on foundational learning or promising implementation progress should be recognised for their leadership. But, to her, Heads of State meeting at the African Union Summit need to acknowledge that as a continent it is unacceptable that nine out of 10 of our children are unable to read with understanding and do basic mathematics by age 10, and therefore should collectively commit to all children reading with comprehension and doing basic mathematics by the age of ten. Besides, they must commit to measuring learning outcomes regularly, reliably and comparatively, routinely collecting, and using evidence and data to make decisions necessary to improve outcomes in the classroom; commit to implementing cost effective evidence based solutions to accelerate learning outcomes, and prioritise budget allocations for these interventions – TaRL, structured pedagogy and teacher numbers, teaching materials at 1:1 ratio, teacher guides and training. The Heads of State also should recognise that existing scarce budget resources can be utilised to drive improvement in foundational learning through these interventions, without significant additional funding commitments, enabling national development priorities and delivering long term pay-offs.

“Similarly, we need to actively hold ourselves and development partners accountable for the measurement of learning outcomes in operations to ensure support is focused on proven evidenced based solutions,” Ezekwesili added. The co-conveners of the two-day summit, UNICEF and the Aliko Dangote Foundation called for increased investment in technology to enhance foundational learning such as access to digital resources, implementing e-learning platforms, and ensuring that both teachers and students have the necessary skills to use technology effectively. The Human Capital Africa is an accountability and advocacy organisation that uses evidence to mobilise the governments to take actions that improve foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes for children in Sub-Saharan Africa.