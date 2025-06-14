Africa’s Leading Hospitality Investors, Visionaries Head To Cape Town June 17

Share

Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Afri-ca 2025 is set to host leading investors and visionaries in hospitality investment, development, and sustainability from across the globe to this year’s event, which is scheduled to hold in Cape Town, South Africa between June 17 and 19, 2025.

This year’s speaker lineup features ma-jor investors, visionaries, strategists, and dealmakers who are actively reshaping the landscape of hospitality across Africa.

William E. Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor Hotels, will headline the summit. A self-made entrepreneur, who launched his first business at 17, Heinecke has built one of the world’s most respected hospitality groups. His keynote will ex-plore the lessons behind that legacy and what’s next for hotel expansion in Africa.

Guy Hutchinson, President of Hil-ton Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of In-terContinental Hotel Group (IHG) for MEA and Southwest Asia, will delve into how global hotel groups adapt their strategies for Africa’s evolving markets. Meanwhile, Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer EMEA, Marriott International; Jean-Bap-tiste Recher, CDO, Luxury Brands, Accor; and Esteban Lozada, MD North, West and South Africa, Hilton, will highlight expan-sion plans and pipeline insights from the region’s top brands.

On the investment side, the programme features such renowned professionals as Folaseto Akin-Olugbade (Principal, Ac-tis); Olivier Granet and David Damiba (Co-CEOs, Kasada Capital Management); Rahul Chaudhary (MD and CEO, CG Corp Global); Magdaline Osei Baffour (Invest-ment Director, Westmont Hospitality Group); Nyawira Kariuki (CEO, Janus Continental Group); and Jameel Verjee (Founder and CEO, CityBlue Hotels). They’ll share unfiltered insights on how they evaluate opportunities, manage risk, and unlock long-term value in different African markets.

Graham Wood (CEO, Sun Internation-al); Marcel von Aulock (CEO, Southern Sun); and Tony Romer-Lee (Managing Partner AMEA, Valor Hospitality Part-ners); and David Green (CEO, V&A Wa-terfront) will add further firepower to the operator’s perspective, joining sessions on operating strategies, sustainability, and navigating development constraints.

Conservation and tourism sustainabili-ty will also take centre stage with Dr Morne du Plessis (CEO, WWF South Africa) and Mark Read (former WWF SA Chairman) exploring how hospitality can be a vehicle the region’s most active capital partners, includ-ing: Berkeley Properties, Cameroon Hotels Corpo-ration, CityBlue Hotels, Cresta Marakanelo Lim-ited, DEG, FROS Capi-tal, Fundo Soberano de Angola, IFC, Janus Con-tinental Group, Oak & Satin Properties, Propar-co, Rockshieldburg-City, The Midwest Company, and UAG Investments.

Together, these inves-tors represent billions in active projects, acqui-sitions, and greenfield development across the continent. With over $4 for positive environmental impact. Brooke Friswold of Bring The Elephant Home and Joe Pietersen of Nkombe Rhino will share field perspectives on ecotourism’s potential. FHS Africa 2025 will once again host billion in hospitality deals signed at FHS Africa since its inception, the event remains a catalyst for serious deal-making and in-vestment.

Matthew Weihs, Commercial Director of the Bench, which organises FHS Africa, said: “We’re incredibly proud to bring FHS Africa to Cape Town for the first time. It’s a city that represents innovation, diversity, and growth — the perfect backdrop for an event that connects the brightest minds in hospitality and drives real investment across the continent. The 2025 programme is bold, dynamic, and focused on action.”

FHS Africa 2025 promises unparalleled opportunities to build meaningful relation-ships through various formats tailored for real engagement. From high-energy speed networking sessions and curated closed-door investor councils to exclusive offsite visits showcasing Cape Town’s latest hos-pitality developments, every moment is de-signed to foster strategic connections. The event also features a community-focused charity Run, offering a lighter way to meet other delegates while supporting a worthy cause.

