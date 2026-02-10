New Telegraph

February 10, 2026
‘Africa’s Growth Depends On Empowering SMEs, Women, Youth’

Moh Damush, CEO of Telecel Group, a leading African telecommunications operator, has called for deliberate investment in digital connectivity and skills development across Africa, stressing that empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), women, and young people is essential to sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the Presidential and Business Leaders’ Dialogue during the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026 in Accra, recently, Mr Damush said Africa’s vast natural and human resources would remain underutilised without the digital infrastructure and skills needed to convert them into scalable economic solutions.

“Resources alone are like seeds kept in a jar—full of potential, but dormant,” he said. “It is knowledge, connectivity, and digital trade that turn them into solutions that transform lives.”

Mr Damush emphasised the importance of building a digital single market to unlock the full benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting the agreement’s potential to serve a unified market of over 1.4 billion people through seamless cross-border payments, e-commerce, and data-driven trade.

