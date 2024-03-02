Africa’s First Purpose Built Entertainment Arena Set to Open in Lagos

Persianas Group, and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) have performed a groundbreaking ceremony for a proposed 12,000-capacity arena on Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. The landmark event was attended by stakeholders, partners, and government officials. The consortium which is billed to come alive with a proposed $100m arena in Lagos will not only be the first of its kind but also would serve as a home for major entertainment and sporting events in the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

The multipurpose design will allow for a diverse range of events including performances by both global and Nigerian music artists, family entertainment, basketball games, UFC fights, boxing matches, WWE shows amongst others. According to Tayo Amusan, Chairman of The Persianas Group, the Arena is billed to host more than 200 events each year, positioned to emerge as Africa’s leading destination for live entertainment as such it will offer a dedicated space for entertainment and creates exciting opportunities for both local and international artists.

“We are greatly convinced that this project will usher a significant time in the country’s music industry and overall entertainment landscape thereby catalyzing the continued expansion of Nigeria’s thriving music, sports, and entertainment sector. “Additionally, the Arena will develop supplementary businesses around entertainment and sports as it is expected to create over 1500 direct and indirect jobs. Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido are leading the way as Afrobeats continues to top global charts and it’s time for our facilities to lead this way too.

“This brand new 12,000 capacity venue will open up Nigeria to international stars, and Nigerian artists will benefit hugely from having an arena to showcase their talents in front of a home audience with world-class standards,” said John Reid, President of Live Nation EMEA. The consortium delivering the project includes Tayo Amusan, Chairman of The Persianas Group, the NSIA, Live Nation the world’s leading live entertainment company, and global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group which is behind the £365million Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK.

Other partners include Yinka Folawiyo, Chairman of the Yinka Folawiyo Group, Nigerian investment fund Adino Capital and MBO Capital. The consortium plans to create a monumental centre for entertainment and sports, with a hotel and ample parking space. Construction of the arena has be- gun, and completion is expected in December 2025.