Africa’s FDIs Soar 84% To $94bn Amid Global Investment Shifts

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa soared by an unprecedented 84 per cent in 2024, reaching $94 billion, according to the latest Global Investment Trends Monitor by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The remarkable surge was largely attributed to a single megaproject in Egypt. Excluding this initiative, FDI across the continent still grew by 23 per cent, totaling a more modest $50 billion.

On a global scale, FDI rose by 11 per cent to an estimated $1.4 trillion. However, when adjusted to exclude investments channeled through European conduit economies—intermediary destinations before investments reach their final targets—global FDI contracted by eight per cent.

This trend reflects the mounting uncertainties and shifting dynamics that define the global economy today. Analysis of the report shows that developed economies displayed divergent trends in FDI activity.

North America recorded a 13 per cent increase, primarily driven by an 80 per cent surge in U.S. mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The value of greenfield investments—newly initiated projects in foreign markets—nearly doubled in the U.S., reaching $266 billion, bolstered by substantial semiconductor megaprojects.

The United Kingdom reported a 32 per cent rise in greenfield projects to $85 billion, while Italy posted an impressive 71 per cent growth to $43 billion. In contrast, Europe faced steep declines.

Excluding conduit economies, FDI dropped by 45 per cent, with 18 of 27 EU countries recording losses. Germany saw a dramatic 60 per cent plunge, while Italy experienced a 35 per cent decline.

Even greenfield investments, a critical driver of future growth, fell by 10 per cent across Europe, despite a 15 per cent uptick in total project value from a handful of largescale undertakings.

In developing regions, FDI fell by two per cent for the second consecutive year, threatening progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which rely heavily on international financing.

Investments in SDG-related sectors dropped by 11 per cent globally, particularly in agrifood, infrastructure, and water and sanitation projects—sectors critical for achieving the 2030 Agenda.

Asia, the leading destination for FDI among developing regions, saw inflows contract by seven per cent. China faced a significant 29 per cent decline, bringing its FDI inflows 40 per cent below their 2022 peak, according to the report.

India, however, recorded a 13 per cent increase, driven by growth in greenfield project announcements.

Meanwhile, FDI in ASEAN nations, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore, rose modestly by two per cent to a record $235 billion. Latin America and the Caribbean also faced challenges, with FDI declining by nine per cent.

Brazil’s inflows dropped by five per cent, though the rise in greenfield projects across Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia suggests potential recovery.

Conversely, Mexico bucked regional trends with an 11 per cent increase in FDI, demonstrating resilience despite weaker project activity across the region.

UNCTAD, therefore, projects moderate FDI growth in 2025, underpinned by improved financing conditions and a resurgence in M&A activity.

However, the agency warns of persistent risks, including geopolitical tensions and economic instability, which could dampen progress.

“The continued decline in greenfield investments and international project finance underscores the urgency of diversified strategies to attract and sustain investment, particularly in sectors vital for sustainable development,” the report emphasised.

