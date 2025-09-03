Africa’s Creative Future Holds Entertainment Week Africa In Lagos

Entertainment Week Africa (EWA), the continent’s most ambitious convergence of creative industries, has officially announced its 2025 edition, scheduled for November 18 to 23 in Lagos.

EWA is the evolution of Entertainment Week Lagos, which launched in 2022 as a pioneering platform to accelerate the growth of Africa’s creative economy.

What began as a Lagos focused initiative has, in just three years, matured into a trusted meeting point for creators, investors, policymakers, and business leaders across music, film, fashion, technology, and live production. With its expansion to Entertainment Week Africa, the platform now takes on a continental mandate— serving as a marketplace for ideas, capital, and collaborations that define the future of Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

The creative economy is one of Africa’s fastest-growing sectors, with potential to generate billions in GDP and millions of jobs for its young population. Yet, gaps remain between talent and opportunity, innovation and infrastructure, creativity and capital. Entertainment Week Africa exists to close these gaps.