Africa’s Brightest Stars To Shine At AGEA Awards

The Africa Global Excellence Awards (AGEA), a premier recognition platform on the continent, is set to host its highly anticipated maiden edition in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by Exclusive Today Magazine in collaboration with Cotroy Media, AGEA, which is scheduled to hold on October 31, will spotlight individuals and organisations that have significantly contributed to Africa’s growth narrative through their excellence, innovation, and leadership.

This year’s edition promises to be spectacular, honouring remarkable contributions across three award categories: Recognition Awards, Awards for Excellence, and Trailblazer Honours.

While there are no monetary prizes, recipients will gain unparalleled continental recognition, enhanced visibility, and credibility, opening doors for greater influence and collaboration.

Nominations opened three months ago, with a deadline of October 8. A rigorous selection process ensures that only the most impactful stories and accomplishments are recognised.

“The AGEA is more than just an award ceremony; it’s a movement to celebrate African greatness,” said Mr. Victor Udoh, Head of Strategy. “We’re committed to curating stories that inspire, lead, and transform.”

“This edition will raise the bar and deepen the impact,” added Mr. Bay Atayese, Programme Director. “We’ve introduced new elements, including visionary keynote speakers and performances that echo the spirit of Africa.”

The ceremony will feature captivating cultural performances, influential keynote addresses, and powerful networking opportunities. It’s a gathering of trailblazers, innovators, and visionaries celebrating and amplifying African excellence.

Join the AGEA community as partners, supporters, or nominees, and let’s shine a global spotlight on African excellence!