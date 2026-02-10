Africa’s Aviation Sector Caught In ‘Profitless’ Growth Cycle

The phrase “more passengers” has become a bitter pill for many African airline owners. While a 6.0 per cent surge in traffic sounds like a success story, the underlying economics of the continent act as a profit siphon, ensuring that most of that revenue never reaches the bottom line, writes WOLE SHADARE

Africa’s aviation industry is defined by a striking paradox: it is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing traffic demand, yet it remains the least profitable aviation market globally. While the global industry anticipates record profits, African carriers are navigating a perfect storm of high operational costs, infrastructure gaps, and regulatory hurdles.

While Africa is currently seeing some of the highest traffic growth rates globally, its carriers are struggling to survive on the thinnest margins in the industry, signposting low profitability. The continent’s carriers are expected to earn just $200 million in combined net profit. This represents a razor-thin 1.3 per cent margin, the lowest in the world.

According to statistics, for every passenger flown, African carriers earn only $1.30 in profit. For comparison, the global average is $7.90, and Middle Eastern carriers earn $28.60 per passenger. In many African markets, governments still view aviation as a luxury cash cow rather than an economic engine.

In West Africa (ECOWAS), taxes can account for over 50 per cent of the total ticket price. For a $500 ticket from Abidjan to Dakar, a passenger might pay $260 in taxes and fees, leaving the airline with less than half of the ticket price to cover its actual flight costs.

The chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, has been one of the most vocal critics of the suffocating fiscal environment in African aviation. He argues that the current tax structure in Nigeria—and across much of the continent—is a direct threat to the survival of indigenous carriers.

His arguments centre on a few key financial leaks that prevent even full flights from being profitable, often using the Lagos–Accra route to illustrate the disparity in costs that local operators face. He pointed out that while the international passenger service charge in Ghana is $60, it stands at $100 in Nigeria.

He recently stated that after factoring in the $116 in taxes on a Lagos-Accra return ticket, plus the high cost of fuel, the airline is often left with “zero profit,” essentially flying for the sake of market presence rather than financial gain.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) took a deeper look at the continent’s aviation sector and concluded in its 2026 outlook that African aviation is at a critical juncture, where volume does not yet equal value.

Passenger traffic in Africa is projected to grow by 6.0% in 2026, significantly outpacing the global average of 4.9 per cent. Despite the surge in flyers, African airlines are expected to generate only $1.30 in profit per passenger, compared to a global average of $7.90 and a staggering $28.60 in the Middle East.

The cost of doing business is exceptionally high. Fuel prices in Africa are roughly 17 per cent higher than the global average, and taxes/airport charges are 12–15 per cent higher. Now with 38 signatories representing over 80% of intra-African traffic, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) is moving from policy to practice.

The goal is to eliminate restrictive bilateral agreements that often make it cheaper to fly from Lagos to London than from Lagos to Kinshasa. Progress is visible: roughly 28 per cent of intra-African travel is now visa-free, with countries like Rwanda, Ghana, and Benin leading the open-borders charge.

Massive investments are coming to fruition, breaking the reliance on European or Middle Eastern hubs for intra-continental travel. The $2 billion Bugesera International Airport is slated to become fully operational in 2026, designed

to handle 8 million passengers. Kenya has launched a massive modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International (JKIA) to double its capacity. South Africa is prioritising its “Mid-field Cargo” terminal to cement its status as the region’s leading logistics hub.

Nigeria is executing a N712 billion (approx. $447M) full rehabilitation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 1 in Lagos, with work starting in late 2025/early 2026 for a 22-month completion.

The overhaul is not just a renovation but a total demolition and reconstruction of the 50-year-old terminal, leaving only the structural pillars, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). African fleets have historically suffered from an ageing penalty, with an average aircraft age of over 18 years.

As global supply chain bottlenecks ease, African carriers are finally receiving more fuel-efficient models such as the Airbus A220 and the Embraer E2, which are ideal for thin regional routes that were previously unprofitable. Airline leaders and industry bodies have repeatedly sounded the alarm about systemic issues that are eroding competitiveness.

Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA), has highlighted multiple challenges at industry forums and in recent media interviews. Munetsi and AASA have framed aviation policy as an economic development issue rather than a discretionary service.

“Excessive taxation and regulatory fees artificially inflate ticket prices and make air travel inaccessible to most Africans,” he said. “Unless governments align policy with the needs of airlines and passengers, growth will be constrained, and Africa will continue to underperform in global aviation,” he added.

He disclosed that the longstanding Yamoussoukro Decision and its implementation through the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) remain central to industry hopes for liberalised air services and improved intraAfrican connectivity. “SAATM offers an opportunity to open markets, reduce unnecessary route duplication, and allow airlines to optimise their networks,.

“But without consistent implementation and enforcement across countries, the potential benefits remain largely theoretical and unexploited,” Munetsi said. Despite the hurdles, Africa’s aviation sector retains substantial long-term growth potential.

Airlines across the continent are expanding routes, increasing cargo capacity and exploring new partnerships, including sustainable aviation initiatives. He said: “Africa has the fundamentals to become a global aviation powerhouse, but only if we remove the structural and regulatory barriers that currently hold us back.

“The focus needs to be on collaboration, infrastructure modernisation and policy reform; otherwise, growth will continue to be stunted despite demand.”

An airline owner who spoke on condition of anonymity said leadership, long-term planning, and investment in both human and physical capital are not optional, adding that they are essential for Africa to fully realise its potential in global aviation.

Africa’s aviation industry is in a fix because it is caught in a cycle of profitless growth. While the continent has the world’s third-fastest growth rate in passenger traffic, it remains the most difficult place on earth to run a solvent airline.