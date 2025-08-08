Africa’s All-Conquering D’Tigress

Records and D’Tigress are like Siamese twins, always together.

They stand tall as African champions for the fifth time consecutively, the first from the continent to play in an Olympic Games quarter finals and the first African team to be recognised by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) with the Coach of the Tournament Award at the Olympics.

The last time D’Tigress lost to African opposition was in 2015 at the FIBA Afrobasket Championships hosted by Cameroon.

So far, they are yet to beaten after 29 games. And this is a team that did not take part in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1966, only debuting in 1974.

Although Senegal are 11 times winners and the first to record four consecutive successes (1974, 1977, 1979 and 1981), latecomers, D’Tigress, seven times champions (2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025) have created a new record as the first to stay on top five times consecutively.

At the 2025, Afro Basket, which ended recently in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, broke Senegalese hearts when they rallied to a 75-68 victory after Dakar residents were set to pop champagne after their led going into the fourth quarter.

That was a confirmation of superiority. The last time Nigeria lost in the semi-finals was 2015.

D’Tigress have never lost in an Afro Basket grand finale and in four of those achievements, it was that Senegal fell. It began in Abuja in 2005, happened again Bamako, 2017 and continued in Kigali, 2023. To cap it all, Nigeria defeated hosts, Senegal in Dakar to become 2019 champions.

When D’Tigress lifted their fifth consecutive cup at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan with a 78-64 defeat of Mali, it registered as the second time they would stop the Malians in the grand finale.

They had done the same in 2021. It was not easy, for Mali had gone up 26-21 at the end of the first quarter. D’Tigress showed stuff, determined to end the tournament without conceding defeat.

The same team that romped into the last two dumping Rwanda 92-45, Mozambique 60-55 in Group D, hit Cameroon 83-47 in the quarter finals before overcoming Senegal in the semis, was not going to allow the Malians laugh best. Nigerian fans say D’Tigress are as sweet as Fanta. Mali went to Abidjan with Fanta but wept bitterly at the end.

One of the referees that oversaw Nigeria’s 92-45 drubbing of Rwanda bore the name, Fanta Toure. She is Malian. In Abidjan, the song, ‘Sweet, Sweet Fanta Diallo’, remains a hit. Victory at Afrobasket 2025 was even sweeter.

Coach Rema Wakama became the first woman to win the Championships back to back. Amy Okonkwo did not only become the Most Valuable Player (MVP), for the second time consecutively, she made the All-Tournament Team, alongside Cienna Dillard (Senegal), Delicia Washington (South Sudan), Jane Asinde (Uganda) and Sika Kone (Cote d’Ivoire).

D’Tigress has seasoned players, from Ezinne Kalu, four-time gold medallist/MVP Senegal 2019, to Murjanatu Musa, winner of three Afrobasket gold medals. The experience of stars like Promise Amukamara, Victoria Macaulay and Pallas KunnaiyiAkpanah also played out.

Murjanatu should remind the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) under Musa Kida of the need to enhance the local league at home. Sponsors are available.

Zenith Bank, which has been a major sponsor of the women’s game in the country, gifted D’Tigress the grand sum of N200 million for winning in Abidjan. Murjanatu represented Kebbi State at the 15th Nestle Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championships, Akure 2012.

She later played for Air Warriors in 2019 and was voted MVP, Zenith Women’s Basketball League, before joining Celta Zorka Vigo, Spain in 2021.

She also played in France. Her present club is Phoenix Mercury, in the United States. The NBBF has done well by believing in Wakama.

She may be a Nigerian American but the good thing is that she played for First Bank Lagos and won bronze with D’Tigress in 2015. Hers is therefore a combination of American pedigree and Nigerian background.

Without taking anything away from the American trio of Kevin Cook, Sam Vincent and Otis Hughley, Wakama has shown that there is something good at home.

If we credit Hughley with leading D’Tigress to the 8th position at the FIBA Women’s World Cup, Tenerife 2018, Wakama stands taller with a Paris 2024 Olympics quarter final exposure which earned her the Coach of the Tournament Award. Victory is sweet. President Bola Tinubu has shown magnanimity.

Each of the players received $100, 000, a house in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and national honours of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OON). The coaches and other members of the technical crew were not left out.

While we commend Tinubu for the grand reception and largesse, this gesture will be washed away if delayed by bureaucracy. Chioma Ajunwa, who won the country’s first Olympic gold medal in 1996, waited for 25 agonising years before the house promised by Lagos State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was redeemed in 2021 by the current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Reward loses its meaning when beneficiaries do not live to see promises fulfilled.

Thompson Oliha died without getting the house announced as bonus by Gen. Sani Abacha following Super Eagles’ golden performance at the Tunisia 1994 African Nations Cup. Tinubu must act immediately before these beautiful girls return to their various bases.