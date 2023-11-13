Africapitalism: No one owes us our development –Elumelu

The Chairman, United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has restated the need for Africa to take its destiny in its hands by looking inwards and developing the potential. Specifically, he emphasised that empowering the youth was fundamental to the growth and development of the continent.

Elumelu stated this in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while having a fireside chat on the topic ‘How Africapitalism drives Inclusive Growth,’ with Chairman of FII Institute, Richard Attias.

Speaking on the philosophy of Africapitalism, Elumelu, who was in Riyadh on the invitation of Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Attias, described Africapitalism as a concept, which positions the private sector and, most importantly, entrepreneurs as the catalyst for social and economic development.

According to him, “Africapitalism starts from myself. I was born in Africa, bred in Africa and I have done business in Africa. And I have come to see first hand, the level of poverty on the continent. I have come to see the energy in the youths, the aspirations of the young ones. It’s a continent of about 1.4 billion people and the average age is about 20 years old. So you can imagine the type of continent we have. Yet, joblessness remains an issue. The lack of access economic opportunities, lack of access to health.

“In all of this, I see my own life story, how I got to where I am today in Africa. I realised that we in the private sector have a role to play in developing the continent. Not just one person, not just government alone, we should not have that entitlement mentality that some people will come to develop the continent for us. So we decided to involve the young Africans, get the private sector to work together, to priories our young ones, get the government to create enabling environment, that is the philosophy of Africapitalism.

“In the 21st Century, first, no one but us can develop Africa. Two, we need all hands on deck in developing Africa. Three, we need to prioritise the young ones to whom the future of Africa belongs to.

“Most importantly, as private sector people, a realisation that it is not about the money we have in our bank accounts but how we are able to deploy the capital we have in creating economic opportunities and prosperity for our young ones.

“So, Africapitalism is a call on the private sector to invest long term in the critical sectors of the African economy that has the potential for transforming and capitalising economic empowerment and prosperity on the continent. So that at the end of the day, we all go far and go together and no one left behind; and embedded in it is the philosophy of inclusive growth, philosophy of empowering our young men as well as our women, who have for a long time been left behind and realising that our government must play their own role in catalysing the opportunities and the enablement that will enable the private sector to take off and working also with philanthropic organisations Africa and outside Africa to develop the continent.

On combining profitability with all the challenges of creating inclusive model, gender equality, climate resilience, and climate transformation, Elumelu, who is also the Chairperson, Heirs Holdings and Transcorp, said one of the reasons Africa has been accepted is because “we don’t just preach, we don’t just theorise; we practice.

“In our group, we have Transcorp, which is the biggest electricity generation company in Nigeria. Transcorp has combined electricity generating capacity of 2000 megawatts. So for an ordinary eye, that is an economic investment that yields profit.

“But, more importantly, we know that access to electricity is the single most critical factor that we need to fix if we must develop Africa. For our young ones to go to school, they must have access to electricity, for hospitals to function very well, they must have access to electricity, for businesses to grow, develop, they must have access to electricity.

“So, that is Africapitalism in action. We are investing, you make profit, but at the same time, simultaneously, not one waiting for the other, so invest in critical sectors, not just trading.

“We need massive investment in electricity on the continent. So an investment in electricity is not just for profitability, more importantly, it helps to fix the challenges that we have. The challenges that hold us from taking off as a continent. So that is the philosophy of Africapitalism.

Speaking on the progressive impact of regional integration, he said: “We need to break down the barriers in Africa. We need to wire our infrastructure in a way that encourages intra-African trade. We need to produce what our people need. We need to create a bigger market foe everyone of us, and that is why we support this new movement, AfCFTA.

“But more importantly, we need to empower the young generation of Africans. If you trade and you don’t produce what your neighbour needs, your neighbour will go outside to look for who can produce it. That again speaks to the philosophy of Africapitalism.

“We must realise that no one owes us our development. We as Africans must work hard to develop our continent. We must show that in 21st Century we have Africans who are not just commissioned agents. If we don’t show interest in our continent, who else will show interest in our continent. So that is what we preach in Africapitalism.