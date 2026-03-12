African’s Startup Funding Surged 128% In February

Venture funding into African startups experienced a significant rebound in February, with companies across the continent raising a combined total of $272 million in equity, debt, and grants.

According to data from the African startup funding analytics platform, Africa the Big Deal, the February total marks a staggering 128.5 per cent increase compared to the $119 million raised during the same month last year.

The figure also represents a substantial 56.3 per cent jump from the $174 million recorded in January, signalling a strong recovery after a slower start to the year. The funding haul surpassed the $254 million average of the last 12 months by 7 per cent.

With this performance, the total raised in the first two months of 2026 now stands at $446 million, positioning the year nearly seven per cent ahead of where it was at the same point in 2025. Of the funds raised in February, the majority, 54 per cent or approximately $146.9 million, came in the form of equity investments.

Debt financing accounted for 45 per cent of the total, amounting to $122.4 million, while the remaining one per cent, roughly $2.7 million, comprised grants. The month’s activity was driven by 40 African startups that secured rounds of $100,000 or more.

Leading the charge was Benin-based e-mobility company Spiro, which closed a $57 million debt funding round led by Afreximbank, with participation from Nithio and the Africa Go Green Fund.

The latest injection brings Spiro’s total fundraising to $157 million over the past four months, funds which the company plans to use to build additional battery swap stations and expand its fleet of electric motorcycles across its current markets in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, and Togo, as well as test services in Cameroon and Tanzania.

Egyptian e-commerce platform, Breadfast, followed closely, securing $50 million in a pre-Series C round backed by Mubadala Investment Co., a Saudi billionaire family, SBI Investment Co., and Olayan Financing Company.

The investment moves the company closer to its proposed initial public offering and will be used to enhance infrastructure, scale logistics, and explore entry into new African markets ahead of a larger Series C round expected later this year.

Ivorian mobility fintech GoCab also made a significant mark, closing a $45 million round to expand its “drive-toown” model. The round includes $15 million in equity and $30 million in debt, as part of a larger $60 million Shariah-compliant debt facility currently in development.

The equity portion was coled by E3 Capital and JANNGO Capital, with KawiSafi Ventures and Cur8 Capital also participating. Nigerian defence technology startup, Terra Industries, raised an additional $22 million, barely a month after closing an $11.8 million round.

The new funding, led by Lux Capital and Resilience17 Capital, brings Terra’s total funding to $34 million and pushes its valuation past the $100 million mark. Other notable contributions came from South African edtech platform Enko Education, which raised $22 million in debt, and fellow South African startup Lula, which secured a $21 million investment.