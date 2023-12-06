Africans should hold their leaders accountable –Keshi

Do you think it is a lack of capacity on the part of leaders not to enthrone good governance in West Africa because these leaders travel out and see how things are done in other parts of the world?

Let me correct you on one thing because I have considerable experience. When our leaders travel, they don’t see. They just go shopping and enjoy themselves. They don’t pay attention to what you think they are seeing. They travel and don’t ask themselves pertinent questions like: How did these people get to those levels of development and how can we do the same thing in our countries? So for me, they don’t see.

If the people begin to hold their leaders accountable and begin to challenge their leaders, if they begin to go to the streets and demonstrate from morning till night and tell them that they elected them and so they must do what they promised; if the citizens will do that for months as it is done in other parts of the world, we will begin to get somewhere in Africa. What I am asking citizens to do is not different from what citizens all over the world have done to get to where they are today.

Governments all over the world did not start to give citizens democracy dividends; the people fought for it. Everything people are enjoying in some parts of the world today was a result of sacrifices made by the citizens. That is what we in this country and other parts of Africa have refused to do because our leaders have found a way of dividing us, so that we do not come together and begin to challenge them.

We will start a strike in this part of the country, the leaders move to the other part of the country and mobilise others and say ‘Look don’t mind those people, they are doing this or that wrong.’ The day citizens come together as one and challenge the government, a lot of things will start to happen for good but until then, the politicians will continue to manipulate the people for their selfish interests.

There is no better explanation than this; it is not after the elections, you relax and begin to complain. Today, everyone makes all sorts of videos, claiming that there is hunger in the country. They should begin to organise and hold your leaders responsible; mobilise yourself to the presidential villa, mobilise yourselves to the various state Houses of Assembly and hold them responsible for what they have failed to do as leaders.

Unfortunately, this is because people in this part of the world contest for office without preparations for the work. For instance, it took President Muhammadu Buhari six months to constitute a cabinet. He promised us angels and ended up giving us devils. If he was completely prepared and had his policies in place, how long would it take to appoint a cabinet? How long does it take to address the people and say this is our road map for the future and begin to implement what they have said?

In Nigeria today, we do not have a road map to drive development. All you see is successive appointments and a little bit of information from the Minister of Internal Affairs on this or that. There is no master plan indicating a roadmap to drive development in the next four years. You need to have a roadmap and then you speak to the people and say this is what we plan to do in the next four years. All you see in Nigeria is a few appointments and policies without clear-cut ideas and there is no harmonisation of ideas on where we are going.

As a diplomat, can you link the same to the recent attempted coup in Sierra Leone?

Recently, when I was speaking to some of my friends over there, we were talking about what happened, we were not sure whether it was a coup. It was like some soldiers, after taking some drinks, decided to go on some crazy adventure. They went after the armoury and decided to release prisoners all over the place. But look, what we must face is that some of these actions are a result of the outcome of the last elections in Sierra Leone. And this goes to say what some of us have been saying about Africa.

Until we have free, fair and credible elections that satisfy everybody, we will continue to have these kinds of adventurers trying to upstage constitutional order. So, it is behooves on the leadership and those who manage the electoral process to ensure that they deliver honest and credible elections where over 90 per cent of the people, even if they are on the losing side, will feel satisfied that the process was credible enough.

Should entering the armoury under whatever guise be a way of solving the problem?

No, that shouldn’t be the way of solving the problem. They were just a bunch of disgruntled elements. Coups in Sierra Leone have always taken this dimension but just like their president said, it could be a breach of security. Yes, we could take it as a coup in the making or we go with the president that it was a breach of security, but knowing fully well how coups take place in Sierra Leone, we may have second thoughts.

Could the absence of good governance, apart from other factors, be the issue with frequent coups in West Africa?

It is an issue everywhere. It is an issue of leadership and it is also an issue of politicians not doing the right thing. It is an issue of the politicians not living up to what they promised the people. They ask you to tighten up your belt but they live in absolute luxury all the time. They ask you to do one thing and they do some other thing, and the people see some of these things. In a situation where the cost of living is going up every day around the world and the politicians are living differently, how do you expect the people to react? How do you expect the disgruntled elements to react?

So, we must begin to see these things as not only about the election outcomes but it also has so much to do with the failure of leadership. It also has a lot to do with the way leaders and statesmen react to elections. The elections are rigged and leaders who should say ‘no this should not happen’ congratulate the ‘winners’ who rig elections, who create violence, who kill people for them to become leaders. It happens everywhere whether in Sierra Leone, Niger or Mali.

We should begin to understand that until we do things well and ensure credibility in our elections as well as provide the basic needs for the people; things will continue to go bad. We in this part of the world, including Nigeria, should know that all that we are praying to have, the rest of the world had it long ago. Here, we are still praying to have water, to have light, to have good roads and even for planes to fly in our country for example.

So, when we have this kind of situation where things are not working well and the citizens are disgruntled and disillusioned with bad and insensitive government, it is the right of the citizens to change government as often as they want to until they elect the government that serves their interest. But when politicians want to entrench themselves into office perpetually, the consequences are what we are experiencing in Sierra Leone.

The consequences are what we have in Gabon, the consequences is also what we have in other places like what has been happening in West Africa. Politicians in Africa must understand that they need to be changed in positions of leadership until we get the ones that would put us as their priorities and have the interest of the people at heart and not those of their families and friends.

What do you think can be done differently to change situations in the sub-region?

Good governance of course; there must be transparency and accountability. Sierra Leone was moving towards the experience of Liberia but today Liberia has moved on. An election was recently held in that country and a sitting president was defeated and he graciously, like a great footballer that he was, congratulated the winner. If he wanted to, he could have mobilised state resources to rig the election but sportsmen hardly do that anyway because there is no way you can rig goals.

To make it more credible in football today, they have introduced an electronic solution (VAR) to determine credible goals. Through that, attempts have been made in sports to ensure the credibility of results. So, why can’t we do it when it comes to politics and elections? I sincerely hope things work well for Sierra Leoneans because they have suffered a lot. I was there during their crisis and can tell you that they have passed through a lot. They need good leaders to settle the country down.

Look, the demand by people in this part of the world is not huge. It is good governance. The resources are huge and you can’t be frittering away resources of the people, buying vehicles for members of the National Assembly and buying houses here and there, while the cost of living is on the increase and the people are suffering; they will not be happy. It is important we continue to say these things and hope that our leaders here in Nigeria and any other country in the sub-region will listen.

But even at that, a military coup is not the answer. At the end of the day, whether in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia or Gabon, it is the military that put us in the situation that we are today. We have all had experiences of military governments and they have proven to be not the answer to problems. The military should remain in the barracks and stop being sympathizers to the generality of the citizens. The citizens should begin to hold the leaders to account for them to do the right thing. And the right thing is simple; just to provide a good environment for people to live and be happy. Is that too much of a demand to be made on the people leading us?

Organising a protest in this part of the world comes with so much resistance from the government, which sometimes uses force to disperse protesters. Also, most times, they use court orders to stop such and going ahead after that will mean disobeying the court, what is your take on this?

This is where the judiciary is not helpful. It is the constitutional right of the people to demonstrate if they want to demonstrate. It is even the right of the government to protect those who are demonstrating and people who are not demonstrating. It is the right of the people to demonstrate in a democracy and it is the duty of the government, especially the police and other security agencies, to protect the demonstrators and those who are not demonstrating.

But the government feels they have the power and they have the courts to rule in their favour, which is often the case and then of course the people are depressed. It is the right of the people to demonstrate, while the police protect them. That is what you see all over the place. Nobody goes to court to stop anybody from demonstrating, it is not done anywhere.

The President of America sometimes joined the workers union to demonstrate. So, it goes to show what I am saying; the people need to start organising themselves if they want their country to change. Be it Nigeria, Mali, or Guinea; until we begin to stand up to challenge our leaders to do the right thing, things will not change. Any leader who does the right thing will sleep well every night. You don’t have to care about the military coming after your seat.

What people are demanding anywhere around the continent is a good environment, where they can live a good life and that is very simple. It is not asking for too much, just simple things in life that others have. Our leaders travel and they see regular power supply and good transport system, they see good education system and thus send their children there to go and study. But what do they do for education in Nigeria? They allow education to rot away while they send their children abroad to study. So, the citizens are just asking for a good environment where they can live happily.

How far do you think AU and ECOWAS have gone in stopping coups in West Africa?

The African Union and ECOWAS have tried but the onus on stopping coups lies with various leaders of the countries in obeying their constitutions. Every constitution talks of the rule of law, good governance and the welfare of the people. Every constitution talks about transparency and accountability. So, the leaders have it in their hands to obey the constitution to the latter. It is the failure of successive governments in West Africa that has led to what is happening in West Africa.

To a very large extent, it is not about AU and ECOWAS but what the various governments can do to enthrone good governance, transparency and accountability in their various countries. The military is not isolated from what is happening in every country because they are also part of the country and feel the impact of good governance.