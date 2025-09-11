Africans Must Stop Blaming Whites For Racism – Onyekachi

Italian-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and businessman, Charles Onyekachi Onyeabor, son of late Afro-funk legend, William Onyeabor, has sparked conversation online after calling out the hypocrisy surrounding racism and wickedness in African societies.

In a passionate post shared on his social media page on Wednesday, the Florence-based artist urged Africans to stop laying the blame for wickedness and racism solely on white people.

According to him, history will never erase the atrocities of colonialism and slavery, but it is misleading to act as if wickedness is limited to one race.

“Wickedness is not a white thing; it is a human thing. It is selfish and misleading to say that only white people are wicked. The reality is that the human race is wicked and racist,” he wrote.

Onyekachi further explained that other races often operate with unity, posterity, and long-term vision, while many Africans are more focused on short-term benefits and personal gain.

Citing everyday examples, he highlighted how wickedness thrives within African communities, saying, land disputes where fellow Africans claim ownership of property already purchased by another.

Neighbours poison food out of jealousy. Leaders are clinging to power while their people suffer.

He questioned, “Did a white man cause these things? Our leaders keep us hungry, yet we still blame only the white man.”

On the subject of slavery, Onyeabor reminded Africans of their role in the transatlantic slave trade.

“Let’s not forget, it was black men who sold their fellow blacks into slavery. The whites didn’t just walk into Africa and start picking people.”

The singer also spoke on racism within African societies, pointing out how mixed-race individuals are often excluded both abroad and at home.

“In the white world, a mixed-race child is seen as black and discriminated against. In the black world, they are called ‘Oyibo’ and treated like outsiders. The child belongs everywhere but is made to feel like they belong nowhere.”

He criticised the hypocrisy of tribalism in Africa, noting how many parents reject inter-tribal marriages.

“We scream about racism, yet here in Africa, a Yoruba person says, ‘God forbid I marry an Igbo or Hausa.’ Hatred flows between us daily.”

Concluding, Onyeabor described this mindset as “hypocrisy at its peak,” stressing that wickedness and racism exist among all humans regardless of race.

“This world is not divided into wicked and racist whites and innocent blacks. It is divided into wicked and racist humans and good humans. Until we admit our own faults, we will keep pointing fingers while ignoring the evil in our own backyard.”

Charles Onyeabor is set to headline “The Charles Onyeabor Show” in Florence, Italy, on October 24, where he is expected to speak more on these issues alongside his music.