January 9, 2024
Africans More Skilled Than Europeans – Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o, a former captain of Cameroon has asserted that Africans are more gifted football players than Europeans.

Eto’o who made the assertion on Tuesday said that an African nation can triumph in the FIFA World Cup with ease.

Speaking before this weekend’s 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the former Barcelona and Chelsea player noted (via SportBible’s Instagram handle): “Africans have a lot of talent, Europeans a bit less.

“I don’t see why an African country will not win a World Cup. It’s one of the easiest things to do. It’s just a couple of football matches.”

