Africans in Search of Good Governance

Following the celebration of 63 years of independence by 17 African countries this year, BIYI ADEGOROYE argues that many Africans’ remonstrations about self-rule has not translated to good governance but retrogression

Every independence anniversary provides a country an opportunity for reminiscences and introspection on how the nation has fared in all sectors – governance, economy, human capital development and other basic development index. To such countries, the periodic reappraisal of the gains and losses become a springboard for productive prognosis for growth in the years ahead.

Hence, Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary celebrated last week, albeit low key, fell within such an annual ritual, not only for the biggest and largest economy in Africa, but also for its leadership role on the 52-nation continent. Interestingly, Nigeria comes across as one of the 16 African countries which had their independence in 1960.

Other countries which gained self-rule that year are Cameroon, on January 1, 1960, Togo, Senegal, Mali, Gabon, the Republic of the Congo, and Ivory Coast. Others are Madagascar, Somalia, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, the Central African Republic and Mauritania. Sad today, safe for a few exceptions like what obtains in the Maghreb, development on the African continent has been anything but gratifying.

For instance, the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and Per Capital Income (GCI), in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania and Western Sahara has been very low. The Maghreb seems to be shooting for the ceiling as Algeria’s GDP and PCI stand at $540 billion and $11,860 respectively, while Libya’s PCI is $24, 330 and Egypt $12,320.

However, the story is diametrically different in other African countries. Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million has a buoyant $489 bil- lion GDP, but a $2,513 PCI, in comparison with Ghana’s $75 billion GDP and $2,101. Niger Republic and Cameroon both of whom gained independence in 1960 are crawling in the face of underdevelopment. Ni- ger’s PCI stands at $1,330 against Cameroon’s abysmally low $46 bil- lion GDP and $1,500 PCI.

The highest in that range is South Africa with $408.7 GDP and $6,062 PCI. Political pundits have argued that whereas some pre- and post- independence African leaders like Kwame Nkruma, (Ghana) Nnamdi Azikiwe (Nigeria), Ahmed Sekou Touré (Guinea), Léopold Sédar Senghor (Senegal), Félix Houphouët- Boigny (Ivory Coast), Modibo Keïta (Mali), Julius Nyerere (Tanzania)made remarkable show in the scene decades ago, those who took the mantle from them have deviated precariously from the dream.

It has equally been observed that Africa leaders’ postcolonial have been anything but benevolent to the people and driven by national interest, such that the citizens now believe that they were better then than now, longing for the good old days. Successive leaders who came post- independence hardly perpetuate the dreams and ethos of the fathers of modern Africa for the benefits of their people, rather promoting self-interest. Worst still, are the economic and political policies of the former colonial leader’s post- independence.

While the major issue is Africa’s leadership recruitment system where competence to lead, understanding of statecraft to manage their country’s respective diversity is driven to the background, African leaders’ penchant for self-perpetuation in office is a major concern.

For instance, it still beats the imagination of many development experts and advocates of good governance that just 11 African leaders have collectively ruled for 347 years. Notorious among these is Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea (43 years), Paul Biya of Cameroons (42 years), Dennis Nguesso of Congo (38 years), Isias Afwerki of Eritrea (30 years), Yoweri Museveni of Uganda (37years), Paul Kagame of Rwanda (23 years.

Others are Alhassan Outtara of Ivory Coast (13 years), Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo (38 years), his son Faure Eyadema of Togo (18 years), Omar Bongo of Gabon (42 years) and his son Ali Bongo of Gabon (14 year). These Africans have repeatedly amended the constitution to give legal basis for the obfuscation of the democratic process. The collective consequences of self-perpetuation were misrule, war, poor governance and coups which have manifested in the form of coup in some parts of Africa, especially former French colonies in recent times.

Counties like Mali, Niger have fallen to military juntas and defied the pleas of near impotent African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Today, massive unemployment, migration, war, disease facing millions of African youths are other aftermath of the misrule.

As expected, African leaders have begun to feel the people’s disenchantment with the preponderance of misrule on the continent. The first Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Prof Patrick Lumumba, extensively discussed this last week during his visit to Nigeria as part of his public interventions during Nigeria’s anniversary. He said that democracy requires and demands the eternal vigilance of the people and strong institutions.

To him, the political leaders, the National Assembly of the respective countries, electoral bodies and the people need a kind of re-awakening, otherwise, public agitations against poor governance would be a regular reoccurrence. “Institutions are as strong as men and women who occupy them. If you have the wrong men and women in office, no matter how strong, those institutions will not perform.

Africa has experienced seven coups since August 2020. These are in Niger Republic where on 26 July, the military announced that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. Abdourahamane Tiani became the new strongman of the country. “Others are Burkina Faso where President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was ousted from power by the military on 24 January, 2022 and in Sudan on 25 October, 2021, Guinea on 5 September, 2021 and Mali where two coups occurred in nine months.

On 18 August 2020, President Ibrahim Keïta was overthrown by the military. A transitional government was formed in October.” To him, Africans have resorted to elect- ing thieves into office, and the crop of people have failed to fulfill the promises of the forefathers. “Africans, for some reason, are attracted to thieves. Africa, for some reason, is attracted to men and women who can’t serve and when they are not served, they complain.

When Africans are told to choose you now whom we shall release, Jesus of Nazareth or Barabbas, they say release Barabbas and when he behaves like Barabbas, they say why are you not behaving like Christ,” he said. He berated Africans for electing the worst amongst them to be their leaders, an action that amount to shooting themselves in the heels.

“Africa is only going to realise its potential when in all areas, by dint of choice, we enable our best men and women to serve in different areas. Most of Africa is suffering because we do not have democracies. We have kakistocracy and kakistocracy is government by our very worst government. This is what we must deal with and this is what we must say. Who do we elect into our public offices?”

Former Goodluck Jonathan, at whose 2023 Democracy Day Dialogue, where Lumumba spoke penultimate Thursday, democracy on the continent has gone through a period of crises, characterized by social tension, coup d’état insecurity and poor management of election which itself is a threat to democracy in Africa.

He observed that the challenges of poverty and unemployment and non- attainment of basic economic rights have created a crisis of trust in the hearts of citizens on the role and impact of democracy in the society adding that these issues have begun to question the fate of democracy as well as impact on the peace, security and development of the continent.

“The theme of the dialogue underscores the fact that we need to see democracy beyond elections and critically look at the nature of our elections and what happens after elections by way of governance. “Leadership should work towards ensuring that democracy translates into economic wellbeing of the citizens.

We need to look at the gap in our democratic systems and seek to understand why democracy in many of our societies has been unable to guarantee peace and economic growth for the citizens. “Democracy should be able to encourage development and help ensure social growth of the society. Democracy is about the people and should be able to uplift the social condition of the citizens. Democracy draws its strength from the people; we must work to ensure that its impact in the lives of the people is felt and appreciated.

“As leaders we have a responsibility to ensure that democracy endures by adhering to the rule of law, respecting the rights of the people, strengthening public institutions and ensuring that we implement policies that will impact positively on the lives of citizens.” The impact of poor governance on the coup on the African continent did not evade the attention of African leaders.

President ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu, described this as “popular disenchantment with democratic governments and seeming support for military takeovers. It is a testament to the citizens’ dissatisfaction with the delivery of democratic governments.” He said: “What is obvious is that liberal democracy and Western development model have proven insufficient to deliver the expected dividends to the African citizenry.

The time is therefore ripe for re-visiting the fundamental relationships between constitutional democracy and the achievement of development outcome.” Though he failed to make reference to growing cases of political dynasties and abhorrence of many African youths, military inclusive, to self-perpetuation by leaders on the continent, he stressed the “need for urgent deliberate exploration, support and promotion of the essential and mutually beneficial aspects of booty processes.

That means when things are done right within the established democratic system and citizens can feel and benefit from the dividends, democracy will thrive. Therefore, a dialogue on democracy becomes necessary.” Nigeria’s former ambassador to Belgium, Prof Alaba Ogunsanyo, said no major progress has been recorded by the African countries who got flag independence in 1960, especially since most of them, especially former French colonies, were still economically and politically tied to France.

“I want to tell you that 1960 was the year of independence in Africa, when many African countries became members of the United Nations, but what the countries actually got was flag independence, not genuine independence. This had become noticeable in the kind of relationship between France and its former colonies. It is not only the former Anglophone countries that have made some difference.”

He frowned at self-perpetuation, but recommended good governance, consistency and development plan that can transform their respective countries on Africa. That is how the celebrations can make any significant difference.