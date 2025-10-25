Africans Already Civilised Before Europeans Arrived – Elebuibon

The renowned Chief Priest of Osogboland, Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon, has asserted that the Yoruba have their complete and unique traditions contrary to the popular belief that the Europeans came to teach them how to be civilised.

While hosting members of the Ọmọ Yoruba Atata Socio-Cultural Initiative (OYÀSI), Elebuibon, who is globally known for his deep knowledge of Ifa divination and Yoruba spiritual practices, explained that the Yoruba people already had a well-developed traditional system long before the Europeans introduced modern science.

OYASI is promoting head adornment as a very important mode of dressing for both men and women in Yoruba land, especially the tradition of wearing caps and head-ties. The group paid the visit as part of preparations for the upcoming World Headdress Celebration taking place in Ibadan on December 28, 2025, following the first edition held in 2024 at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Noting that the Yoruba had their own ways of identifying the paternity of a child without any medical blood test, Elebuibon said, “indeed, caps (fila) were sometimes used in traditional rituals to determine the faithfulness of a woman.

It is used to ease prolonged labour but it works only for a woman who is truly faithful to her husband. That practice is, in a way, similar to what we now call DNA testing”.

While appreciating the cultural group for promoting African tradition, Elebuibon said, “Head adornment is very important for both men and women in Yoruba land, especially the tradition of wearing caps and headties, which the Ọmọ Yoruba Atata group is now promoting.