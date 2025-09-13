Africano Football Club Launched In Lagos

A new baby was born into the Nigerian football family, as Lagos based non-league side, Africano Football Club was unveiled and launched Thursday, at the Brazil Consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new football, club whose parent club is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was established five months ago and have already been making strong impressions on the local football circuits.

Speaking at the unveiling and launch of the club, the Brazil Consular-General to Nigeria, Manuel Dos Santos, expressed his happiness on the establishment of the football teams, describing it as a further statement to the long standing socio- cultural and economic relationship between Brazil and Nigeria.

He said he looks forward to seeing some of the young players becoming big stars in the future, like famous Brazil Stars, Neymar, Vinicius Jr and others.

President of the club, Ambassador (Rev). Samuel Ikpea, was excited and expressed his joy on the epochal event.

Ikpea, who doubles as the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, remarked that there are plays to get the players of the team who are aged 15-17 years into football exchange programmes with football clubs and organisations in Brazil, as part of plans to give them more sporting education and exposures.

Some of the top sports personalities who graced the well attended event included former Nigeria international player Engr. Waidi Akanni, renowned sports broadcaster Charles Anazodo, the NNL boss George Aluo, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, Prince Harrison Jalla.

And they specifically advised the young and impressionable footballers to be focused, dedicated and patient in their quests for growth and stardom.