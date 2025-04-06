AFRICANO FC starts screening April 15

Share

Top Brazilian Club, AFRICANO FC, would be starting their screening between April 15 and 17 after concluding plans to launch the outfit in Nigeria.

It is their own way of boosting football in Africa beginning with Nigeria before moving to Togo, Benin Republic and Ghana.

National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Ambassador Samuel Ikpea, who is the West African representative of AFRICANO Brazil confirmed that an open screening for young and talented footballers for the club will be held at the National Institute For Sports Pitch inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to Ikpea, at least 23 young and dynamic players would be picked after the screening section to form AFRICANO Nigeria Football Club. He listed some requirements for participating players in the screening.

“Players must be between ages 15 and 18 and must possess valid international passports with at least one year on the date of its expiration,” he said.

“Players coming for the three-day screening must be without a club, an agent or a manager and must be ready for any international trip in the nearest future.”

While also expecting dedicated and talented players to arrive for the three-day screening with their passport photographs, Ikpea confirmed that the club would embark on a playing tour of Brazil and Spain on days to be decided by AFRICANO Brazil management.

He also explained that interested players who are coming from outside Lagos should be ready to take care of their accommodation while successful 23 players would foot part of their bills for the tour of Brazil in June this year.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

