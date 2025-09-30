AfriCanada Expo ’25 Will Unlock Nigeria, Africa–Canada Prosperity – Erickson

In a bid to foster enduring business partnerships and expand economic prospects between Nigeria, Canada, and other African countries, business owners and investors across the continent are set to leverage the AfriCanada Expo 2025 to explore new opportunities in the global market.

The global business initiative, organised by Made in Africa Expo Canada, aims to serve as a major platform to unlock Nigeria, Africa, and Canada’s shared path to prosperity.

Founder and Executive Director of Made in Africa Expo Canada, HRM Christiana Ranicia Erickson, disclosed that the landmark event, themed “Unlocking Potential: The Africa–Canada Partnership for Prosperity,” will take place from October 17 to 19, 2025, at the Edmonton Hotel and Convention Centre, Alberta, Canada.

“The AfriCanada Expo is a global event that provides a crucial step towards building a mutually beneficial economic relationship.

“It is designed to bridge the economic gap between Africa and Canada, fostering sustainable partnerships and unlocking immense opportunities for businesses across the continent,” Erickson said.

She explained that the event will provide a unique platform for African entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services, connect with Canadian investors, and explore new markets.

“We are excited to bring this vision to life. The AfriCanada Expo 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it is a strategic platform for African businesses to gain global visibility, access capital, and form lasting partnerships that will drive economic growth and job creation in Africa,” she added.

Also speaking, AfriCanada Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. Soji Amusan, highlighted the importance of the platform in creating an enabling business environment and opening opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs to tap into the Canadian market.

“The Canadian market is rich with potential. We believe that by working together, Africa and Canada can achieve remarkable prosperity.

“Attending the AfriCanada Expo will provide a direct channel to connect with key stakeholders, including importers, distributors, and venture capitalists who are keen on investing in African talent and products,” Amusan said.