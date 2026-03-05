African Youths Record Highest Mental Health Decline Ranking Worldwide –Global Mind Health Report 2025

A new global study has revealed that youth mental well-being is declining worldwide, highlighting that young people in sub-Saharan Africa now rank highest in mind health challenge globally. The Global Mind Health Report 2025, released by Sapien Labs, draws on data from nearly one million respondents across 84 countries.

The report paints a sobering picture — 41 per cent of internet-enabled young adults aged 18–34 are experiencing a “mind health crisis,” marked by significant declines in emotional regulation, cognitive performance, social functioning, and resilience. Yet amid the troubling global trend, African nations dominate the top rankings. Ghana leads the world in youth mind health, followed by Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania — making the top five entirely African.

A reversal of fortune for global youth

According to the report, young adults in the early 2000s had the strongest well-being of any age group. Today, that pattern has reversed dramatically. Young adults are now four times more likely than those over 55 to experience clinicallevel mental health challenges that impair daily functioning.

“This mental health crisis appears to be a progressive slide from generation to generation and goes far beyond rising rates of depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Tara Thiagarajan, founder and chief scientist of Sapien Labs and lead author of the report. “We assessed a wide range of capacities essential for navigating life’s challenges and found that many young adults are struggling — not just emotionally, but in their ability to focus, manage relationships, and regulate behaviour.”

To this end, Sapien Labs has called for targeted policy interventions, including banning smartphone use during school hours, establishing minimum age requirements for social media, investing in research on food additives in ultraprocessed products, and strengthening family and community-based support systems. The central message of the 2025 report is that reversing the global youth mind health decline requires systemic change — not just expanded clinical services.

As Africa’s example demonstrates, protective social structures and delayed exposure to modern risk factors may hold critical lessons for the rest of the world. Without decisive action, the report warns, the global economy could feel the consequences for decades to come. The organisation behind the study, Sapien Labs, is a Washington, DC-area nonprofit bringing together experts in neuroscience, psychology, and computational science. Its objective is to understand the evolving state of global mind health and identify actionable pathways to improve cognitive and emotional well-being worldwide.

Key drivers behind the crisis

Using its mind health quotient (MHQ) — a comprehensive metric assessing emotional, social, cognitive, and physical capacities — the report identifies four primary contributors to the global youth decline: early smartphone adoption in childhood; high consumption of ultra-processed foods; weakened family bonds; and diminished spirituality.

The data shows a clear correlation: the younger individuals were when they received their first smartphone, the more likely they are to experience adult mental health struggles. Similarly, ultra-processed foods are estimated to account for between 15–30 per cent of the mental health burden after adjusting for other factors. Spirituality and family cohesion, however, appear strongly protective.

Young adults who reported high levels of spiritual connection scored at least 20 points higher on the MHQ than those with low spirituality. Tanzania ranks highest globally in spirituality measures. Meanwhile, individuals with poor family relationships are nearly four times more likely to fall into distressed or struggling mental health categories.

Why Africa leads

The strong performance of subSaharan African nations suggests the presence of protective cultural and behavioural factors. Compared to peers in wealthier countries such as the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, India, and Australia — which ranked near the bottom — African youth reported later adoption of smartphones; stronger family bonds; and higher levels of spirituality The findings also suggest a potential inverse relationship between national wealth and youth mind health. Despite billions spent on mental health care and research in Western nations, outcomes continue to worsen.

“In the U.S., spending on mental health research and care has risen dramatically — by billions of dollars — as it has across Western countries. And while important, it’s not moving the needle,” Dr. Thiagarajan said. “We need to stop chasing the symptoms and instead begin tackling the broader problems that erode the productivity and well-being of young adults around the world.”

Economic implications and the way forward

The report warns that nearly half of the global youth workforce struggling with compromised mind health presents a looming economic risk. Professor David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College emphasised the urgency: “When you see evidence that almost half of all young adults globally — the heart of the workforce — are struggling, that means we are facing a crisis that can undermine entire economies and societies. It’s a clear signal that we need to act to address the root causes.”