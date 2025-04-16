African Youths Must Champion Peaceful, Credible Elections – Yakubu

Share

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday charged African youths to take active roles in ensuring peaceful and credible elections across the continent.

Yakubu, who gave the charge while delivering a lecture at the Civil Service University in The Gambia, urged young people to reject electoral malpractice and uphold democratic values at all times.

Speaking on the theme, Democracy and Peaceful Elections in West Africa, the INEC boss told students of International Affairs and Diplomacy, as well as Peace and Conflict Studies, that young people are central to the success of elections on the continent.

READ ALSO:

“Young people form the backbone of election duty staff,” Yakubu said. “Without your participation, elections cannot succeed in Africa.”

Highlighting the vital roles youths play before, during and after elections — from voter registration to working as ad hoc staff and party agents — the INEC Chairman reminded them of their responsibility to conduct themselves with sincerity and patriotism.

“If you want peaceful elections, play your part for God and country. Do the right thing. Obey the laws and regulations. That’s how we make every vote count,” Yakubu urged.

He further warned against spreading false information, especially during election periods, describing fake news as a major threat to credible polls.

“Don’t be among the fake news merchants. If it’s not verified, don’t share it. As citizen reporters, you have a duty to report elections truthfully and responsibly,” he cautioned.

The INEC Chairman also appealed to young Africans not to lose faith in democracy or shy away from civic engagement.

“This is the system we have chosen. It is ours to nurture, defend, and improve. Every young African must play a role in deepening and strengthening democratic institutions,” he added.

Share