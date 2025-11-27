African Women Challenged To Drive Industrial Growth

Group Chief Executive of SEAL Group, Tonya Osato Lawani, has called on women across Africa to step forward and contribute meaningfully to the continent’s economic and industrial development.

Her appeal came during her acceptance of the Global Industry Award at the Global Entrepreneurs Award Gala, held in Accra, Ghana, as part of the 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF).

Speaking after receiving the award, Tonya described the recognition as more than a personal honour, calling it a testament to the ingenuity of African women breaking barriers across multiple sectors.

“I accept this award in solidarity with the many women entrepreneurs whose creativity, resilience and leadership are transforming industries across Africa,” she said.

“We must continue to inspire more women to take bold steps, innovate, and strengthen the continent’s industrial base.”

The organisers noted that Tonya was recognised for her exceptional leadership in hospitality, advertising, merchandising, and branding services, as well as her commitment to modernising supply chains and promoting inclusive entrepreneurship in West Africa.

Her recognition, they added, reflects a broader shift in Africa’s development, where women are increasingly central to innovation, industrial expansion, and business transformation.

The 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Festival, held under the patronage of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, brought together global business leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Under Tonya’s leadership, SEAL Group, which includes Virgin Vie Angel, ABC Inflatables Nigeria, The Virgin Hospitality Company, Expose Et Al, and The Quick Print Shop has grown into a leading provider of hospitality, inflatables manufacturing, branding solutions, and corporate services.

The company serves major national and multinational organisations such as Eko Hotels, Dangote Group, MTN, UBA Group, Multichoice, GlaxoSmithKline, Samsung, Cadbury, Reckitt Benckiser, and Nestlé.

Keynote speaker James (Jim) W. Keyes, former CEO of 7-Eleven and Blockbuster, highlighted that leadership requires the courage to embrace change, stressing that confidence stems from preparation and education. Other notable speakers included Stedman Graham, Chairman/CEO of S. Graham & Associates; H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Dr. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Chairperson of United Africa Group (Namibia); Henry Kaestner, Co-Founder of Faith Driven Investor; Dr. Aaron Farrugia, Member of Parliament and former Minister of Malta; and Amar Deep Singh Hari, Chairman of IPMC.

Tonya’s recognition was widely applauded by participants, who described her as a leading voice redefining industrial service delivery in Africa. Many highlighted her award as a reminder of the urgent need for more women to occupy strategic positions across the continent’s industries.