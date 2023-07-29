African Women Afrobasket: D’Tigress Spank DR Congo In Opener

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team D’Tigress opened their campaign in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasketball Championship in Kigali, Rwanda in blistering form after walloping DR Congo 69 points to 35 points in their Group D tie.

The Nigerian women’s team exerted their dominance after finishing ahead in all four quarters. They took the first quarter 16-8, edged the second 13-10, and topped the third 17-14 before rounding off with a 23-3 win in the fourth.

Up next for D'Tigress is a final group game against Egypt billed for Monday, July 31.

Nigeria have won the last three editions of the FIBA women’s AfroBasket. They have won the tournament five times and are second behind Senegal who have 11 titles. This year’s edition will run from July 28 to August 6.