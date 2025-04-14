African Venture Capital Raises $3.6bn In 2024

Share

African venture capital raised US$3.6 billion in 2024, with local investors taking the lead for the first time, according to the African Private Capital Association’s (AVCA) annual report.

Of the total US$3.6 billion secured, US$1.0 billion came from venture debt. The report noted that 2024 was a challenging year for African startups, recording a 22% year-over-year (YoY) decline in deal value and a 28% drop in deal volume.

Globally, venture capital value increased by 6%, while deal volume declined by 24%. Despite comprising only 12% of total deal volume, venture debt lenders contributed 37% of VC deal value in Africa for 2024. A modest 3% YoY increase in deal value and volume reflects ongoing investor appetite for the asset class.

Amid global fundraising headwinds, the value of final fund closes in Africa rose to US$736 million, marking a 41% YoY increase and reflecting continued investor confidence in the region.

Now in its sixth edition, AVCA’s annual report highlighted that Africa experienced a delayed market correction reaching its funding low in the first half of 2024, a year after global markets.

The downturn was driven by inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical shocks, which significantly impacted deal-making activities.

West Africa retained its position as the most active region for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for 23% of total deal volume, with Nigeria leading at 16%.

The continent’s ‘Big 4’ markets including Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa collectively represented 55% of deal volume and 64% of deal value.

FinTech remained the most dominant sector, with 116 deals raising US$1.4 billion representing 34% of all tech-enabled rounds.

Clean & ClimateTech climbed to 13% of tech-enabled deal volume, up from a 7% five-year average. Artificial Intelligence (AI) also made its debut among the top four most funded verticals, with 42 deals raising US$108 million.

In a major milestone, African investors emerged as the largest group of active participants in venture capital, representing 31% of the total investor pool, up from 19% a decade ago.

This growth highlights the momentum of domestic capital formation, even as overall investor participation declined by 21% from 2023, with 614 active investors recorded in 2024.

The fundraising environment showed strong resilience. In 2024 alone, eight funds closed with a combined value of US$736 million, a 41% YoY increase. Since 2015, 35 fund managers across 41 funds have secured US$2.7 billion in final closes, reflecting a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The exit landscape is also maturing, with 138 exits recorded between 2019 and 2024, indicating a clear upward trend. Though exit activity remained flat in 2024 with 26 exits, trade sales dominated, accounting for 84% of all exits with an average holding period of 3.8 years.

Commenting on the report, AVCA CEO Abi Mustapha-Maduakor said: “The data demonstrates how Africa’s venture ecosystem is responding to global challenges with notable resilience. While overall funding has contracted, we’re seeing strategic adaptations—higher quality deals, sector diversification beyond FinTech, increased venture debt utilisation, and the strengthening role of African investors. These responses reflect a maturing market that continues to present compelling opportunities. We remain optimistic about the venture landscape in Africa, particularly as it offers investors unique exposure to fast-growing markets with demographic advantages and innovation potential compared to more traditional investment destinations.”

The African Private Capital Association is the nexus of private capital in Africa, championing and enabling investment across the continent. As the pan-African industry body, AVCA plays a critical role as a change agent, serving as a trusted, independent source of information, insight, and intelligence. It works to inspire investor confidence and demonstrate the dual promise of commercial returns and social impact through private capital in Africa.

